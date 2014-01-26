EUR NZD Technical Analysis 26.01 - 02.02

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Week 5 - H8 Chart

Trend: Bullish

Prices are on Murray's 4/8 Line - breaking up means bullish continuation till next resistance at 1,68457, otherwise support at 1,63574 

Trend Inversion:1,64493(GANN Indicator)

eur nzd 

 

D1 timeframe : Chinkou Span line is going to be crossed with the price, and the price is crossing 165.32 resistance on open bar.

If Chinkou Span line will crossed the price on close bar, and if the price will break 165.32 resistance (on close bar too) - we may have good breakout on D1 timeframe (good to open buy trade for example).



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