Indicators: Precision trend
Do you have the precision signal arrow indicator to go along with the trend bars for confirmation?
Hi
Nice work but the buffer output is 0 , so no way to make an EA from it
In terms of its purpose, what is the difference between this and Heiken Ashi candles?
Only appears to work for Bar Chart.
It is not appearing correctly on candlesticks for me.
It is not appearing correctly on candlesticks for me.
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Precision trend:
Precision trend for MetaTrader 4.
Author: Mladen Rakic