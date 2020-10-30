Indicators: Precision trend

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Precision trend:

Precision trend for MetaTrader 4.

Author: Mladen Rakic

 

Do you have the precision signal arrow indicator to go along with the trend bars for confirmation?

 

Hi 

Nice work but the buffer output is 0 , so no way to make an EA from it

 
In terms of its purpose, what is the difference between this and Heiken Ashi candles? 
 
Only appears to work for Bar Chart.
It is not appearing correctly on candlesticks for me.
 
Matthew Todorovski:
Only appears to work for Bar Chart.
It is not appearing correctly on candlesticks for me.

Doesn't it?


All it took is to change the width of displayed values in the color options. 
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