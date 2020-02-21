USD/JPY Analysis - page 66

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The move north is not over yet apparently, next target may be at 110.40, in my opinion.
 
We may see some consolidation around 110.00 before the move north continues.
 
A look at some Harmonics on the weekly.
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The weakeness provided by the US Dollar pushed the USD/JPY lower today. The pair crossed to below the 110.00 level but the 50% Fibo at 109.65 offers good support.

 
No clear direction on the USDJPY, the pair is stil consolidating just above its 200 day EMA and the 110.00 level. From the current levels the pair may head in any direction, but the bullish trend is still in place.
 
USDJPYseems to be a resistance around the 109.37 level. Upward movement still likely to continue
 
Mureithi:
seems to be a resistance around the 109.37 level. Upward movement still likely to continue

I think the yen is quite strong now

 
The pair rebounded from 109.00, let's see whether this is the end of the overall depreciation.
 
The pair looks bearish, i think it might break to the downside next week.
 
Ari Goldman:
The pair looks bearish, i think it might break to the downside next week.
It's possible, but I think we may see a correction.
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