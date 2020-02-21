USD/JPY Analysis - page 66
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The weakeness provided by the US Dollar pushed the USD/JPY lower today. The pair crossed to below the 110.00 level but the 50% Fibo at 109.65 offers good support.
seems to be a resistance around the 109.37 level. Upward movement still likely to continue
I think the yen is quite strong now
The pair looks bearish, i think it might break to the downside next week.