Remote agents always busy... until failed

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Running 64 bit MT5, build 314, on Windows Seven

Host MetaTester is 64 bit MT5, build 314, on Windows Server 2008 Datacenter


 
Please add more details, especially journal recods.

 
The remote computer is mine. There is nothing special on logging. In fact, the ports were closed. Opened from firewall and worked. However, as you see there in the chart, the answer is "busy" instead of "no connection...". Quite misleading...
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