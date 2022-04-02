Eur/usd - page 574
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The short term ourlook for EUR/USD turned to negative, but however the downside movement is limited by 1.1920. The pair bounced from the daily low at 1.1925 and the current market price is 1.1963 and in case of holding above 1.1950, doors will opened for testing 1.1975.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD initially fell but found enough support near the 10-day moving average to trim all its losses and closed near the high of the day, although the currency pair closed within Monday’s range, which suggests being slightly on the bullish side of neutral.
The currency pair is trading above the 10, 50, and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: a daily resistance at 1.2115, other daily resistance at 1.2041, a daily resistance at 1.1976, the 10-day moving average at 1.1958 (support), a daily support at 1.1910, other daily support at 1.1829 and a daily support at 1.1753.
EUR/USD fell sharply today amid tax reform plans talks having marked daily low at 1.1885, the lowest level for the last week. If the pair continue to fall next support at 1.1865 will come into play.
Today, September 13, 2017, the EURUSD experienced a strong downward movement of about 100 points. Is it a reversal? See the picture:
As you can see, on D1 we have a divergence in MACD. It can be a harbinger of a downward turn. But this is not 100%. EURUSD has been growing for 10 months already and we already had such divergences (especially on H4), but they did not lead to a reversal. On the daily chart, I show weekly candles in yellow. Apparently, the price has not fallen below the last week's low. But even if the price falls below the low of last week, this will not be a 100% turn. This already happened in mid-August. Therefore, I draw a conclusion: with EURUSD, nothing special is happening right now: just a correction.
On yesterday session, the EURUSD fell with a wide range and close near the low of the day, in addition the currency pair managed to close below Tuesday’s low, which suggests a strong bearish momentum.
The currency pair closed below the 10-day moving average that should provide dynamic resistance however is still trading above the 50 and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: a daily resistance at 1.2115, other daily resistance at 1.2041, a daily resistance at 1.1976, the 10-day moving average at 1.1950 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1910, a daily support at 1.1829 and a daily support at 1.1753.
EUR/USD ragains 1.19 after the US inflation report. But it’s not enough for recovering the bullish trend in the short-term.
EUR/USD gained momentum during last two sessions, but yesterday couldn’t reach 1.20 mark and closed at 1.1945, more than 50 pips lower for the week. But in fact this is only a technical correction as the five month uptrend remains intact.
The euro rose against the US dollar on Friday. By the close of US trading, EUR / USD was trading at 1.1940, adding 0.18%. I believe that support is now at 1.1387, Thursday's low, and resistance is likely at 1.2041, Monday's high.
EUR/USD started the new week with range trade around 1.1940 ahead of this’s week FOMC rate decision, which will set more clear direction for the pair.
On the last Friday’s session the EURUSD initially rallied but found enough resistance at 1.1976 to trim some of its gains and closed in the middle of the daily range, however the currency pair closed above Thursday’s high, which suggests a bullish momentum.
The currency pair is trading below the 10-day moving average that should provide dynamic resistance however is still trading above the 50 and 200-day moving averages that should provide dynamic support.
The key levels to watch are: a daily resistance at 1.2115, other daily resistance at 1.2041, a daily resistance at 1.1976, the 10-day moving average at 1.1961 (resistance), a daily resistance at 1.1910, a daily support at 1.1829 and a daily support at 1.1753.