Indicators: Traders Dynamic Index
My favorite for trading on FX.
But it is very slow...
This is easily corrected, just change line 221 :
if(Show_VISUAL_Alerts==true)
with :
if((Show_VISUAL_Alerts==true) && (i==0))
Sailor.
sailoratbay wrote:
&& (i==0))?... it already has i>=0; - doesn't seems like it make any difference, Sailor...
I updated this indicator to include audio alerts which can be obtained at www.siliconvalleyforex.com
Hi,
this indicator doesnt work well, with the newest MetaTrader 4.00 - Build 610.
The yellow line is just flat at the bottom and i've used a complete fresh install of metatrader with default configuration.
Could you pls correct it? Here is the graphical output:
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/1521133/eurusd-h4-metaquotes-software-corp
Hi,
this indicator doesnt work well, with the newest MetaTrader 4.00 - Build 610.
The yellow line is just flat at the bottom and i've used a complete fresh install of metatrader with default configuration.
Could you pls correct it? Here is the graphical output:
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/1521133/eurusd-h4-metaquotes-software-corp
change
double sum, ssum;
to this:
double sum=0.0, ssum=0.0;
apparently non initialized variables is the problem...
nice indicator but i think you made a mistake with this line
if(limit<RSI_Period) return(0);
It makes it just push the graph off to the left on each new candle rather than recalculating new points because limet is always lower than the RSI period. (well maybe it would continue working once you have gone pasted the RSI period number of candles but im not digging to much)
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Traders Dynamic Index:
Author: John Smith