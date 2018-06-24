StepMa Trend Follower
Usd/Cad
This is Usd/Cad Pair. See where i put my stop losses
Files:
usdcad.gif 39 kb
I'd start by increasing the step size on the StepMA, but then it's not really clear how you're using these indies. Can you give more specifics on how you're setting up the trades?
Ja some indication of the usage would be nice
Gbp/Usd
Check this pai
i think questions will come about taking profit.i look for Fibo,important Support and Resistance,Trend lines.This is what i do.
Any idea is welcome.
I am trying to improve it.
Files:
gbp-usd.gif 45 kb
Nzd/Usd
check this..
i catch the trend earlier.
I hope it's easy to understand.
Files:
nzd-usd.gif 51 kb
it is great,thank you
Thank you for your shere system..
this greatfull...
nice trading...
Files:
stepma.jpg 329 kb
Anyone have portofolio with this System ?
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Indicators: : StepMa (Kwatr settings changed to 2.0),Macd Dot (12,26,9),Zig Zag,
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