StepMa Trend Follower

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Currency : Any

Time frame: 1 HOUR

Indicators: : StepMa (Kwatr settings changed to 2.0),Macd Dot (12,26,9),Zig Zag,

Let's İmprove it!!

 

Usd/Cad

This is Usd/Cad Pair. See where i put my stop losses

Files:
usdcad.gif  39 kb
 

I'd start by increasing the step size on the StepMA, but then it's not really clear how you're using these indies. Can you give more specifics on how you're setting up the trades?

 

Ja some indication of the usage would be nice

 

Gbp/Usd

Check this pai

i think questions will come about taking profit.i look for Fibo,important Support and Resistance,Trend lines.This is what i do.

Any idea is welcome.

I am trying to improve it.

Files:
gbp-usd.gif  45 kb
 

Nzd/Usd

check this..

i catch the trend earlier.

I hope it's easy to understand.

Files:
nzd-usd.gif  51 kb
 

it is great,thank you

[Deleted]  

Thank you for your shere system..

this greatfull...

nice trading...

 

Very nice system 

I just added rsi custom indicator , with 4 rsi crosses .RSI 7>rsi14>rsi28>rsi50>rsi150   for buy


Thank You


pip counter

 

I added stepma Sashken


pipfinite

Files:
stepma.jpg  329 kb
stepma_sashken_v4.mq4  5 kb
[Deleted]  
Anyone have portofolio with this System ?
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