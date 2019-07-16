One more average ... - page 51
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hello mr tools,
can i have Ichimoku Oma smoothed mtf alerts indicator mq4 file?previously u only given ex4 file. thank you very much.
The usual story goes something like this : which is the best moving average? Everyone that ever started to do any kind of technical analysis was pulled into this "game". Comparing, testing, looking for new ones, testing ...
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The idea of this one is simple : it should not be itself, but it should be a kind of a chameleon - it should "imitate" as much other moving averages as it can. So the need for zillion different moving averages would diminish. And it should have some extra, of course :
The extras :
______________________________The steps :
______________________________Some comparisons for different speed settings (all the comparisons are without adaptive turned on, and are approximate : approximation comes from a fact that it is impossible to get exactly the same values from only one way of calculation, and frankly, I even did not try to get those same values)
Due to some properties of this average, it is very convenient to use it as a part of other indicators for pre- (as a filter before calculation) and post- smoothing. Some of the indicators that are going to be posted in this section are going to use this way to achieve those goals
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And, the last (it might be posted before the rest, but )Parameters :
PS: did not think of a different name for it.We could name it whatever we want (since it does not exist anywhere else but here on TSD) but I rather like this name ______________________________
Updated version posted here : https://www.forex-tsd.com/forum/exclusive/11428-one-more-average/page15#comment_763153
The usual story goes something like this : which is the best moving average? Everyone that ever started to do any kind of technical analysis was pulled into this "game". Comparing, testing, looking for new ones, testing ...
______________________________
The idea of this one is simple : it should not be itself, but it should be a kind of a chameleon - it should "imitate" as much other moving averages as it can. So the need for zillion different moving averages would diminish. And it should have some extra, of course :
The extras :
______________________________The steps :
______________________________Some comparisons for different speed settings (all the comparisons are without adaptive turned on, and are approximate : approximation comes from a fact that it is impossible to get exactly the same values from only one way of calculation, and frankly, I even did not try to get those same values)
Due to some properties of this average, it is very convenient to use it as a part of other indicators for pre- (as a filter before calculation) and post- smoothing. Some of the indicators that are going to be posted in this section are going to use this way to achieve those goals
______________________________
And, the last (it might be posted before the rest, but )Parameters :
PS: did not think of a different name for it.We could name it whatever we want (since it does not exist anywhere else but here on TSD) but I rather like this name ______________________________
Updated version posted here : https://www.forex-tsd.com/forum/exclusive/11428-one-more-average/page15#comment_763153
The one more average indicator does not work on my platform. What is the problem?
Thank you in advance.
Mladen just to be clear did i do sth wrong posting last comment ? I hope not, at least ("least square") it was not my intention :)
What comment?
I see only one comment posted by you in this thread - and that is the comment I am quoting. If some are lost probably the moderators can tell you more (all I am noticing is that from time to time some messages and posts are blanked, but why does it happen I have no idea whatsoever)
What comment?
I see only one comment posted by you in this thread - and that is the comment I am quoting. If some are lost probably the moderators can tell you more (all I am noticing is that from time to time some messages and posts are blanked, but why does it happen I have no idea whatsoever)
Site bug...happens from time to time since months now.
What comment?
I see only one comment posted by you in this thread - and that is the comment I am quoting. If some are lost probably the moderators can tell you more (all I am noticing is that from time to time some messages and posts are blanked, but why does it happen I have no idea whatsoever)
I put a link to some x-man website - which maybe i should not ? I do not know. Whatever.
This guy provided some tests considering performance of Mean Reversion - form outside the bands to the mean. The quality of tests ? Do not know.
The test was about STDev vs. ATR bands - both of them bands put on LRMA-mean and SMA-mean.
The results was similar except sharpe ratio which was doubled in LRMA + ATR. The rest was the same except that one parameter.
mntiwana
Try out this version
Thanks for your contribution. Appreciate it
Can anyone please point me to the Histogram version of this indicator?
Or share the histogram version of this?
Thanks in advance
An alternative way of determining the trend. Not all averages are suitable for the "squeeze" method, but one more average is, luckily, one of those
Some experimenting with the indicator advised prior to using it for trading decisions