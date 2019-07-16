One more average ... - page 51

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sarmanrahman:

hello mr tools,

 

can i have  Ichimoku Oma smoothed mtf alerts indicator mq4 file?previously u only given ex4 file. thank you very much.

If it was not posted as mq4 file, no ...
 
Mladen Rakic:

The usual story goes something like this : which is the best moving average? Everyone that ever started to do any kind of technical analysis was pulled into this "game". Comparing, testing, looking for new ones, testing ...

______________________________

The idea of this one is simple : it should not be itself, but it should be a kind of a chameleon - it should "imitate" as much other moving averages as it can. So the need for zillion different moving averages would diminish. And it should have some extra, of course :

The extras :

  • it has to be smooth
  • it has to be able to "change speed" without length change
  • it has to be able to adapt or not (since it has to "imitate" the non-adaptive as well as the adaptive ones)

______________________________

The steps :
smoothing - compared are the simple moving average (that is the basis and the first step of this indicator - a smoothed simple moving average with as little lag added as it is possible and as close to the original as it is possible) Speed 1 and non-adaptive are the reference for this basic setup.
"speed changing" - same chart only added one more average with "speeds" 2 and 3 (for comparison purposes only here)
finally - adapting : same chart with SMA compared to one more average with speed 1 but adaptive (so this parameters would make it a "smoothed adaptive simple average") Adapting part is a modified Kaufman adapting way and this part (the adapting part) may be a subject for changes in the future (it is giving satisfactory results, but if or when I find a better way, it will be implemented here)

______________________________

Some comparisons for different speed settings (all the comparisons are without adaptive turned on, and are approximate : approximation comes from a fact that it is impossible to get exactly the same values from only one way of calculation, and frankly, I even did not try to get those same values)
speed 0.5 - T3 (0.618 Tilson)

speed 2.5 - T3 (0.618 Fulks/Matulich)

speed 1 - SMA, harmonic mean

speed 2 - LWMA

speed 7 - very similar to Hull and TEMA

speed 8 - very similar to LSMA and Linear regression value

Due to some properties of this average, it is very convenient to use it as a part of other indicators for pre- (as a filter before calculation) and post- smoothing. Some of the indicators that are going to be posted in this section are going to use this way to achieve those goals

______________________________

And, the last (it might be posted before the rest, but )

Parameters :
Length- length (period) for averaging AppliedPrice- price to use for averaging (it uses the usual metatrader values :
0 - close

1 - open

2 - high

3 - low

4 - median (high+low)/2

5 - typical (high+low+close)/3

6 - weighted (high+low+close+close)/4

Speed- desired speed (i limited to -1.5 on the lower side but it even does not need that limit - some interesting results with speeds that are less than 0 can be achieved)

Adaptive- does it adapt or not

PS: did not think of a different name for it.We could name it whatever we want (since it does not exist anywhere else but here on TSD) but I rather like this name ______________________________

Updated version posted here : https://www.forex-tsd.com/forum/exclusive/11428-one-more-average/page15#comment_763153


Mladen Rakic:

The usual story goes something like this : which is the best moving average? Everyone that ever started to do any kind of technical analysis was pulled into this "game". Comparing, testing, looking for new ones, testing ...

______________________________

The idea of this one is simple : it should not be itself, but it should be a kind of a chameleon - it should "imitate" as much other moving averages as it can. So the need for zillion different moving averages would diminish. And it should have some extra, of course :

The extras :

  • it has to be smooth
  • it has to be able to "change speed" without length change
  • it has to be able to adapt or not (since it has to "imitate" the non-adaptive as well as the adaptive ones)

______________________________

The steps :
smoothing - compared are the simple moving average (that is the basis and the first step of this indicator - a smoothed simple moving average with as little lag added as it is possible and as close to the original as it is possible) Speed 1 and non-adaptive are the reference for this basic setup.
"speed changing" - same chart only added one more average with "speeds" 2 and 3 (for comparison purposes only here)
finally - adapting : same chart with SMA compared to one more average with speed 1 but adaptive (so this parameters would make it a "smoothed adaptive simple average") Adapting part is a modified Kaufman adapting way and this part (the adapting part) may be a subject for changes in the future (it is giving satisfactory results, but if or when I find a better way, it will be implemented here)

______________________________

Some comparisons for different speed settings (all the comparisons are without adaptive turned on, and are approximate : approximation comes from a fact that it is impossible to get exactly the same values from only one way of calculation, and frankly, I even did not try to get those same values)
speed 0.5 - T3 (0.618 Tilson)

speed 2.5 - T3 (0.618 Fulks/Matulich)

speed 1 - SMA, harmonic mean

speed 2 - LWMA

speed 7 - very similar to Hull and TEMA

speed 8 - very similar to LSMA and Linear regression value

Due to some properties of this average, it is very convenient to use it as a part of other indicators for pre- (as a filter before calculation) and post- smoothing. Some of the indicators that are going to be posted in this section are going to use this way to achieve those goals

______________________________

And, the last (it might be posted before the rest, but )

Parameters :
Length- length (period) for averaging AppliedPrice- price to use for averaging (it uses the usual metatrader values :
0 - close

1 - open

2 - high

3 - low

4 - median (high+low)/2

5 - typical (high+low+close)/3

6 - weighted (high+low+close+close)/4

Speed- desired speed (i limited to -1.5 on the lower side but it even does not need that limit - some interesting results with speeds that are less than 0 can be achieved)

Adaptive- does it adapt or not

PS: did not think of a different name for it.We could name it whatever we want (since it does not exist anywhere else but here on TSD) but I rather like this name ______________________________

Updated version posted here : https://www.forex-tsd.com/forum/exclusive/11428-one-more-average/page15#comment_763153


The one more average indicator does not work on my platform. What is the problem?

Thank you in advance.

 
Подозрительная финансовая активность пользователя 'JosemarDasilvap': +20, fail P to 'JosemarDasilvap', email ''!='JosemarDasilvap'
 
Mladen just to be clear did i do sth wrong posting last comment ? I hope not, at least ("least square") it was not my intention :)
 
fxcommentary:
Mladen just to be clear did i do sth wrong posting last comment ? I hope not, at least ("least square") it was not my intention :)

What comment?

I see only one comment posted by you in this thread - and that is the comment I am quoting. If some are lost probably the moderators can tell you more (all I am noticing is that from time to time some messages and posts are blanked, but why does it happen I have no idea whatsoever)

 
Mladen Rakic:

What comment?

I see only one comment posted by you in this thread - and that is the comment I am quoting. If some are lost probably the moderators can tell you more (all I am noticing is that from time to time some messages and posts are blanked, but why does it happen I have no idea whatsoever)

Site bug...happens from time to time since months now.

 
Mladen Rakic:

What comment?

I see only one comment posted by you in this thread - and that is the comment I am quoting. If some are lost probably the moderators can tell you more (all I am noticing is that from time to time some messages and posts are blanked, but why does it happen I have no idea whatsoever)

I put a link to some x-man website - which maybe i should not ? I do not know. Whatever. 

This guy provided some tests considering performance of Mean Reversion - form outside the bands to the mean. The quality of tests ? Do not know.

The test was about STDev vs. ATR bands - both of them bands put on LRMA-mean and SMA-mean.

The results was similar except sharpe ratio which was doubled in LRMA + ATR. The rest was the same except that one parameter.

 
Mladen Rakic:

Hi, Mladen. Looking for channel ribbon on the price chart mq4. There is no name for that, but you should now
Files:
channelbands.gif  78 kb
 
Mladen Rakic:

mntiwana

Try out this version


Thanks for your contribution. Appreciate it

Can anyone please point me to the Histogram version of this indicator?

Or share the histogram version of this?

Thanks in advance

 

An alternative way of determining the trend. Not all averages are suitable for the "squeeze" method, but one more average is, luckily, one of those

Some experimenting with the indicator advised prior to using it for trading decisions

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