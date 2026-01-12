Please fix this indicator or EA - page 195
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Hi everyone can someone please make this indicator alert me on a current candle not after its closed. i wont mind if the arrow appears and disappears. please
Post your request in the Freelance section.
helo.. i need convert this mq4 indicator to mq5..please help me..
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helo.. i need convert this mq4 indicator to mq5..please help me..
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To insert the code, use the buttons: and .
helo.. i need convert this mq4 indicator to mq5..please help me..
Hi Any one can help me to change lot size and add max profit function and brake even in my ea.
The code is below .
Hi Any one can help me to change lot size and add max profit function and brake even in my ea.
The code is below .
Do not double post!!
I have deleted your other topic.
Hi, i have made a simple moving average arrow indicator and i want to use it as iCustom(...) in Expert Advisor. But EA doesn't work and i don't know how to fix it. when testing in strategy tester, no trade opens. and all arrow buffers are equal to zero!!. i have attached the source codes for indicator and EA.
indicator file: Fs 1MA
EA file: E11
i would be grateful if you help me.
I'm writing an (Expert Advisor) that opens a short positions once prices start to drops or once prices start to reverse in downtrend I want to catch the price at the exact reversal point. [enter image description here][1]
So far my code is opening short positions after price breaks the low of the previous 1 minute candle. How can I make it short once price start droping from it's on high. Here is the code I have wrote this far. How can I open short positions when price start to reverse