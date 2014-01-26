BUY SELL orders/deals explanation - page 6
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I think we have to talk here from the point of view of a trader, and even a trader which use MT5 platform. All others point of view has to be clearly identified as such, and can only be interesting from a theoretical point of view as we don't have means the experiment it.
About liquidity, sorry again, but I don't see why you introduce this parameter and how it's related to the current discussion, can you give us some details about your point ?
Please, allow me disagrees! We have several stakeholders here. If you are right, better we change the community site name to www.mt5.com instead of www.mql5.com ;-)
Anyway, do you know the Blind men and an elephant metaphor? Yes we can just talk here from the point of view of a trader, but in my opinion we need discovery the elephant to help all stakeholders here.
So, for me, after so much insight, to talk about liquidity without analyse the big picture looks innocuous.
For me the "Desired Price" is any price <= the price specified with the Buy_Limit Order. We agree on something, thats funny to me :)
Please, allow me disagrees! We have several stakeholders here. If you are right, better we change the community site name to www.mt5.com instead of www.mql5.com ;-)
Anyway, do you know the Blind men and an elephant metaphor? Yes we can just talk here from the point of view of a trader, but in my opinion we need discovery the elephant to help all stakeholders here.
So, for me, after so much insight, to talk about liquidity without analyse the big picture looks innocuous.
You misunderstood me (or I don't explain me correctly). When I am talking about a trader which use mql5, it includes of course the programmers or any one which use the MT5 client terminal to trade. As opposed to brokers or bank or whatever "other side".
You misunderstood me (or I don't explain me correctly). When I am talking about a trader which use mql5, it includes of course the programmers or any one which use the MT5 client terminal to trade. As opposed to brokers or bank or whatever "other side".
Thanks, you are welcome, and sorry if I also don't explain me correctly (or maybe the metaphor was not a good way to try this), my idea is that we must change our mindset and explore all the system, not just traders/programmers related points, to really address these doubts and questions, but I may be wrong about that.
Regarding the liquidity and models, the big problem is that any broker have one or more model, and this is dynamic and impact MQL5 Server setup adjusted by the broker. For instance, if the business model of the broker is to offer very tight spreads, and you have instruments like Forex Majors, probably use Bid as last price will not be relevant as stated by Ubzen. But when you have low liquidity and/or increase of spreads because the model is protect against risk (like several guys trading news, for example), precision in last price is very relevant, as stated by Malacarne.
Also liquidity and models impact time of execution, what can make brokers lose money. As happens in signals services, where we have mirror slippage problems, traders scalpers are a problem for most of brokers, since not all trades can be executed on time. This is a problem to tech guys from brokers, that must guarantee that trades are executed efficiently and settled instantly.
So, as I stated before, have transparency of last price in MT5, in any market, and in graphs, looks like really imperative, even for Forex, since liquidity and models are always an uncertainty.
Thanks, you are welcome, and sorry if I also don't explain me correctly (or maybe the metaphor was not a good way to try this), my idea is that we must change our mindset and explore all the system, not just traders/programmers related points, to really address these doubts and questions, but I may be wrong about that.
Regarding the liquidity and models, the big problem is that any broker have one or more model, and this is dynamic and impact MQL5 Server setup adjusted by the broker. For instance, if the business model of the broker is to offer very tight spreads, and you have instruments like Forex Majors, probably use Bid as last price will not be relevant as stated by Ubzen. But when you have low liquidity and/or increase of spreads because the model is protect against risk (like several guys trading news, for example), precision in last price is very relevant, as stated by Malacarne.
Also liquidity and models impact time of execution, what can make brokers lose money. As happens in signals services, where we have mirror slippage problems, traders scalpers are a problem for most of brokers, since not all trades can be executed on time. This is a problem to tech guys from brokers, that must guarantee that trades are executed efficiently and settled instantly.
So, as I stated before, have transparency of last price in MT5, in any market, and in graphs, looks like really imperative, even for Forex, since liquidity and models are always an uncertainty.
You are welcome too.
I agree with your reasoning about liquidity, high liquidity on most Forex instruments can mask the problem.