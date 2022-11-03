Macd in Main Chart - page 2

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Please, how i can use macd in main chart? I´m using MT5 
 

Hi Any one have MACD main chart indicator for MT5?

 
psvel2015:

Hi Any one have MACD main chart indicator for MT5?

Do not double post!

I have deleted your other topic.

 

Hey,

Steve,

I was able to alter the template as advised. Is it possible to let know how to overcome the zoom problem?

If we minimise the MACD aero line and Price move away?

Please see the screen shot... you will be able to follow what I mean?

 


please see below after zooming the same chart


Please advise.. how to overcome this.

Best Regards,

Ravi

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