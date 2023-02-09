ISAKAS ashi by Kuskus_Osentogg - page 213
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
No,users and tools are more smart today than of yesterdays.
10 years later the markets are more aggro. So the templates have to be more aggro as well. Sure, on D1 it still works. You get more out of range markets as out of trends. And where do trends start? After breakouts from range markets, don't they? You take advantage of range AND trend markets with modern aggro templates. Oh the carnage...
So why use an outdated and slow template? For a flower pot?
Isakas Kuskus very old trading system. Run it today on GBPUSD and USDJPY. The trading rules available on first page of this thread.