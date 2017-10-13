RSI & Momentum Color+Alarm - page 3
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Dear mrladen,
Can you share the indicator that show the pair details on this chart?
would be great appreciate if you can.
Best Regards,liaw
Hello Liaw,
Think its the daily data indicator you can find it and some other version of it here in this thread.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/178698
The histogram on this indicator is great and I wonder if somebody could please help me get the same kind of histogram on the attatched indicator?
I tried to do it on my own, but since I don't know anything about coding it did not work :D
Any help is apreachiated.'
Thanks!