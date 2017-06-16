All USD pairs
Display major currencies average movement in one chart. Excellent to plot with dollar index and compare correlations and/or strenght.
Russian language but options are very simple.
However, a traslation would be great.The picture do not show the name of each currency but there are in the chart.
hi linuxer
thanks for sharing. such a great tool.that is exactly what i needed.
kamyar
thanks very much for the indicator!! was looking for something like this as well.
Display major currencies average movement in one chart. Excellent to plot with dollar index and compare correlations and/or strenght.
Russian language but options are very simple.
However, a traslation would be great.The picture do not show the name of each currency but there are in the chart.
hi Linuxser
Thank you for the indicator... Could u please share USD indicator?
Regards
Display major currencies average movement in one chart. Excellent to plot with dollar index and compare correlations and/or strenght.
Russian language but options are very simple.
However, a traslation would be great.The picture do not show the name of each currency but there are in the chart.
Thank you very much. Please share the USD indicator if you may. Also any ideas from members on how to use this information?
The indicators above do not show anything on charts. Can someone explain to me how to handle with them, please? Thank you!
Please some one clear this !!!!!
Got it! You have to have all the charts downloaded in your MT. GBP, EUR, CHF. Then it works. I do not have AUD but it works nevertheless (just showing inscription "little data for AUD/USD").
Please some one clear this !!!!!
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Display major currencies average movement in one chart. Excellent to plot with dollar index and compare correlations and/or strenght.
Russian language but options are very simple.
However, a traslation would be great.
The picture do not show the name of each currency but there are in the chart.