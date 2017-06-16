All USD pairs

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Display major currencies average movement in one chart. Excellent to plot with dollar index and compare correlations and/or strenght.

Russian language but options are very simple.

However, a traslation would be great.

The picture do not show the name of each currency but there are in the chart.


Files:
allusd.gif  35 kb
all_usd_pair.mq4  9 kb
 
Linuxser:
Display major currencies average movement in one chart. Excellent to plot with dollar index and compare correlations and/or strenght.

Russian language but options are very simple.

However, a traslation would be great.

The picture do not show the name of each currency but there are in the chart.

hi linuxer

thanks for sharing. such a great tool.that is exactly what i needed.

kamyar

 

thanks very much for the indicator!! was looking for something like this as well.

 
Linuxser:
Display major currencies average movement in one chart. Excellent to plot with dollar index and compare correlations and/or strenght.

Russian language but options are very simple.

However, a traslation would be great.

The picture do not show the name of each currency but there are in the chart.

hi Linuxser

Thank you for the indicator... Could u please share USD indicator?

Regards

 
Linuxser:
Display major currencies average movement in one chart. Excellent to plot with dollar index and compare correlations and/or strenght.

Russian language but options are very simple.

However, a traslation would be great.

The picture do not show the name of each currency but there are in the chart.

Thank you very much. Please share the USD indicator if you may. Also any ideas from members on how to use this information?

 
Files:
mindex.mq4  2 kb
allusd.gif  36 kb
[Deleted]  
 
maccavity:
The indicators above do not show anything on charts. Can someone explain to me how to handle with them, please? Thank you!

Please some one clear this !!!!!

 
ZERO HERO:
Please some one clear this !!!!!

I just open MT, attach the indicator, wait for some time (price movement) and ready. Maybe you want to change the first parameter from 400 to 100.

Regards.

[Deleted]  

Got it! You have to have all the charts downloaded in your MT. GBP, EUR, CHF. Then it works. I do not have AUD but it works nevertheless (just showing inscription "little data for AUD/USD").

ZERO HERO:
Please some one clear this !!!!!
 
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