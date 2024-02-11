Pending Order EA - page 6
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Hello,
I have been reading articles about expert advisor for days.
I have exhausted.
Is there any ea doing such a things below:
---------------Example: For the any bar(Lets say Date 15.06.2015 and Clock 18:16) in M1 chart, the bar will be opened in 18:16 and it will be closed in 18:17. Expert advisor will open buy stop and sell stop orders shortly before closing the bar. And it will close all pending orders shortly after opening the next bar(18:17). That is it.
QuasiMpudi
Why don't you use dome script for that?
The problem with EAs is that nobody can guarantee you that a tick will come in shortly before the bat is closed - man is better in that than the EA
Thank you very much Mladen for quick answer.
1. I have no idea about "dome script". Unfortunately, Google couldn't find any explanation. I can read it if you could give a link
2. Isn't my wish possible? Actually, it is a time set for pending orders. But the need is "shortly before closing of the bar which i choose by time set".
Pending Order EA
Hello!
I've been searching on the forum but I cant find what i'm looking for.
For example, the current price is at 123.54, and I want to buy at 123.50, I can't set a pending order because my broker needs the price to be 5 pips apart.
Is there any EA where I can set a pending order at that specific price and when the price gets to that value it automaticaly buys for me?
I only need to set the volume, price to buy or sell, TP and SL.
Does anything like this exists?
Hello,
I'm looking for an buysell stop ea with distance.
For example the last price is 1.50. If the price touch 1.30 or below, I will place a buystop order at 0.30 distance (1.60).
Same thing opposite for sellstop.
I have an ea, but it doesn't work.
Thanks in advance.
Jobuystop.mq4
Hello,
I'm looking for an buysell stop ea with distance.
For example the last price is 1.50. If the price touch 1.30 or below, I will place a buystop order at 0.30 distance (1.60).
Same thing opposite for sellstop.
I have an ea, but it doesn't work.
Thanks in advance.Jobuystop.mq4
What error do you get when you run it?
Mladen,
Miracle.
It seems now to work.
Thanks for your attention.
Jo
Mladen,
Miracle.
It seems now to work.
Thanks for your attention.Jo
Jo
Good. Happy trading
Dear Mladen Rakic,
how can i do a pending order with price manually EA??
EX: now market price at 1.2000, then i want a EA for buy pending order and the price are manually set at 1.2600.
Now all pending EA are with distance.
But , i want a pending EA are with price manually.
Can do this pending order to EA????
Thanks.
Sorry guys I'm adding this here because I don't know how to add new topic and it is kind of relevant to this topic.
Does anyone know if there is a EA where I put 4 Horizontal Lines on the the chart and in the description section of the line properties you type in the word buy/sell and when it hits the line it triggers a buy/sell and cancels the other trades when profit is hit. The lines can be dragged up or down the chart to where you want the trade to be triggered.