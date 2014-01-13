Personal Blog
- Article: New Article Publishing System at the MQL5.community
- Discussion of article "New Article Publishing System at the MQL5.community"
- Discussion of article "Who Is Who in MQL5.community?"
No answer? In my country we say: "who keeps silent consents." So is possible to republish on blogs from the Community everything is public and free of charge? Any rules?
Thanks
I did not reply because I did not understand sorry ... which blog? external blog (blog created on google or wordpress and so on)? or future possible mql5 blogs?
About posts on the forum so you can see it here (the image is understandable) :
Just press this icon for promotion (make sure that your social networks/blogs accounts are connected with your mql5 profile) :
Same with articles.
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If you want to promote any article manually (without this mql5 promotional feature) so it is possible on the way of RSS for example. I mean: new articles are delivered for free by MQ to any external forum/blogs/user etc with summarised content (mainly - by Introduction only - Introduction is part of the article).
I did not reply because I did not understand sorry ... which blog? outsiter's blog (blog created on good or workpress and so on)? or future possible mql5 blogs?
About posts on the forum so you can see it here (the image is understandable) :
Just press this icon for promotion (make sure that your social networks/blogs accounts are connected with your mql5 profile) :
Same with articles.
====================================
If you want to promote any article manually (without this mql5 promotional feature) so it is possible on the way of RSS for example. I mean: new articles are delivered for free by MQ to any external forum/blogs/user etc with summarised content (mainly - by Introduction only).
Yes, the question was whether it was possible to export any article without limitations or restrictions on the content. so is possible. Thanks Newdigit
Read the Terms and Conditions you accepted when you registered on this Forum: Terms and Conditions
Is possible to publish in personal blogs articles of the community? Or there is anything ecept for personal EA and signals that can be published?
Are you going to publish something or share something personal??
Hi Mitulbang,
I have the idea to publish what I think could be interesting.
Anyway I'm going to share on my blogs all I share inside this community.
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