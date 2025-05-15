Fisher - page 3
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No one can make Fisher without recolouring pst bars ?
where can I find more info about Ravi FX Fisher? I google but can't find anything.
May I add my own code to it.
Let me know if I can modify it freely.
Fisher indicator created by Yur4ik (thanks a lot). All the discussion you may find here.
FISH indicator
Dear friends:
Does anybody have FISH indicator. Would you please paste it hear.
Regards
can you show any example or chart?
Could somebody please help me modify this indicator?
Hello skilled programmers and coders. Is it possible for somebody to modify the attached Ravi Fx Fisher indicator to have the following:
1. Instead of a histogram I would like it to have a line.
2. Most importantly, I would like it to have TWO lines each with adjustable settings.
I tried overlapping two but obviously it does that shifting thing (however you call it (no zero sync?)) I need it to be zero synced.
If somebody could help me with this (as I have zero programming experience (hopefully start learning in the near future)) I would be extremely grateful for your kindness and expertise (if it's at all possible). Thank you.
Regards,
viperone39
No one can make Fisher without recolouring pst bars ?
How do people use it if it re-colors?
Don't understand it.
Is there anyone with mt5 equivalence of fisher_m11.mq4? I find this indicator promising since it does not repaint. I believe I can deduce some strategy based on this indicator which can later be developed into an expert advisor. I have tried to hand code and convert the mq4 to mq5 but to no avail. I trade on mt5 platform and it's tiring switching to and fro, from mt4 trade signal to mt5 actual trade. Thanks.
Author (Belomor) said that these indicators are something about Fisher.
can somebody for the love of all things that's nice, please migrate this FNCD to MQL5 please please
Indicators from post #6 ?
Those indicators work for MT4 (two of them with small fixing, and the last one without any fixing).