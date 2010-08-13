Tester artifact
What build number do you use?
Could you provide:
1. Your EA?
2. Description of parameters which was set on tabs settings and inputs?
Documentation on MQL5: Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Client Terminal Properties
- www.mql5.com
Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Client Terminal Properties - Documentation on MQL5
alexvd:
What build number do you use?
Could you provide:
1. Your EA?
2. Description of parameters which was set on tabs settings and inputs?
latest build 306
the ea is similar with that sent you before via pm. that version encountered similar problems.
I have sent you via Service Desk the EA files and some new comments.
Thank you.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Testing an multicurrency expert. In Settings tab I click Start and wait the test to finish.
The Testing progress bar fills up until the end of test when it becomes empty again and the Cancel buton is named back Start.
So, at the end of the test, here the graph tab resulted:
Here the Settings tab, indicating ready to test again:
Here, the Journal tab, indicating the test is done, Core1 disconnected, so ready to test again:
But, the Agents tab indicates the Core 1 is still running, and it keeps moving there undefinitely:
So it appears the test is done but the Core-1 is still running.
Also, The Results tab does not appear.
If I click Start again a new test starts but sometime it gets frozen especially when I try to optimize.
In many cases the optimizer just does nothing. It only says in journal it started.
Thank you.