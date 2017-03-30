"arrays passed by reference only" How do you solve this problem
- Please use the SRC-button to post code!
- I have no idea why and what for you coded that, what you expect and what it does.
|Line 2 is a comment.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Copyright ?2005, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| #include <pluginAB.mqh> | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #import "Exp.dll" int SetRateArray(double &rates[][6],int,string,int,int);// rate array,array length,symbol name,period,readlen // if readlen is 0, realtime mode // if readlen>0,histrical mode int SetHost(string,int);//IP ,port
|Line 47 is a comment
ArrayCopyRates(rates); //ret=GetRatesItemValue(rates,10,1,1); rcnt=GlobalVariableGet(Symbol()+"_len");
|The code you posted, does not match the error message you provided.
|'pluginAB.mqh' pluginAB.mqh 1 1
arrays passed by reference only pluginAB.mqh 2 27
variable 'f' not used pluginAB.mq4 47 9
0 error(s), 2 warning(s), compile time: 89 msec 1 3
Hi whroeder1
#import "Exp.dll" int SetRateArray(double rates[][6],int,string,int,int);// rate array,array length,symbol name,period,readlen // if readlen is 0, realtime mode // if readlen>0,histrical mode int SetHost(string,int);//IP ,port
Please have a look at the error code .
'pluginAB.mq4'
'pluginAB.mq4'
arrays passed by reference only pluginAB.mqh
Either define this array as a 'global' array then you can access it without passing it over as a parameter to the function, or just use a reference, what's wrong with it?
"passed by reference" means only that in the function does not exists a copy of that array and all what you do with it in the function happens to the original.
Hi whroeder1
Please have a look at the error code .
'pluginAB.mq4'
'pluginAB.mq4'
arrays passed by reference only pluginAB.mqh
Change to this:
#import "Exp.dll" int SetRateArray(double &rates[][6],int,string,int,int);// rate array,array length,symbol name,period,readlen // if readlen is 0, realtime mode // if readlen>0,histrical mode int SetHost(string,int);//IP ,port
Hi whroeder1
Please have a look at the error code .
'pluginAB.mq4'
'pluginAB.mq4'
arrays passed by reference only pluginAB.mqh
That is not an error - it states there that it is a warning (and a benign warning - unless you try to change some of the array elements in the called function(s), in which case you will scratch your head)
Do as honest_knave told you to avoid that compiler warning
That is not an error - it states there that it is a warning (and a benign warning - unless you try to change some of the array elements in the called function(s), in which case you will scratch your head)
Do as honest_knave told you to avoid that compiler warning
Hi Carl Schreiber honest_knave Mladen Rakic
Thank you very much to help me.
pluginAB.mq4 MT4 test by now, but from the DLL data without work ,
Some of the called function is to change the array elements,
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'pluginAB.mqh' pluginAB.mqh 1 1
arrays passed by reference only pluginAB.mqh 2 27
variable 'f' not used pluginAB.mq4 47 9
0 error(s), 2 warning(s), compile time: 89 msec 1 3
Don't work requests for help .
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Moderator Note: Please use the SRC button next time. I have edited it for you this time: