Two or More Tester in one MT4 Terminal
I don't think you can run 2+ strategy testers from a single terminal. You can:
1) use 3rd party software like TickStory or Birt's TDS to launch more than one instance of a terminal from the same data folder. I recommend always launching in /portable mode to keep things simple. But you must remember with each instance to load a separate .SET file or customize the parameters each time you run a new simulation.
2) Use 2+ separate data folders. Then use a filesync program like FreeFileSync to setup a real-time sync (update) of custom ex4s from master data folder to 'slave' folders. If you do it properly, each time you make a change to the ex4 (e.g. compile it) in the master data folder, the updated file will be detected and then synced to the other slae folders you specify.
I don't think you can run 2+ strategy testers from a single terminal. You can:
1) use 3rd party software like TickStory or Birt's TDS to launch more than one instance of a terminal from the same data folder. I recommend always launching in /portable mode to keep things simple. But you must remember with each instance to load a separate .SET file or customize the parameters each time you run a new simulation.
2) Use 2+ separate data folders. Then use a filesync program like FreeFileSync to setup a real-time sync (update) of custom ex4s from master data folder to 'slave' folders. If you do it properly, each time you make a change to the ex4 (e.g. compile it) in the master data folder, the updated file will be detected and then synced to the other slae folders you specify.
You can create a linked directory (known as a Junction in Windows) between your Indictor folders
1) Open a command window
2) cd to your second MT4 instance MQL4/Indicator directory
3) Create a Junction pointing to the first MT4 instance MQL4/Indicator sub directory (or a source control repository etc)
mklink /J "MyIndicators" "P:\Perforce\XXX\Trading\Indicators\MyIndicators"
The junction can join across separate disk drives, but I would recommend you use SSD if you intend to do this
After you compile one ex4 on the central disk you still need to sync the other terminals by going to their Navigator windows and then "right click"/Refresh (the menu item)
I am using this free app: http://schinagl.priv.at/nt/hardlinkshellext/linkshellextension.html
to 'join' several folders like \Experts, ... \tester\history.
But be aware that some folders should NOT be joined like the logs, confogs, ...! Check each folder individually!
- schinagl.priv.at
With symbolic linking software, such as Link Shell Extention, can you specify only specific files that will be linked?
With the File Sync method, it does create duplicate files in the destination sync folders, but they are readily available for backtest/drag to chart without refreshing. Good for the OP's purpose if it is only about EAs/Indicator/Script updates.
Linking would probably be superior to save HDD space on larger FXT files.....but TDS 2.x generate ticks directly from storage database and do not need to manually generate fxt files anymore.
With symbolic linking software, such as Link Shell Extention, can you specify only specific files that will be linked?
With the File Sync method, it does create duplicate files in the destination sync folders, but they are readily available for backtest/drag to chart without refreshing. Good for the OP's purpose if it is only about EAs/Indicator/Script updates.
Linking would probably be superior to save HDD space on larger FXT files.....but TDS 2.x generate ticks directly from storage database and do not need to manually generate fxt files anymore.
It is a single line command, you do not need any additional software. Search the forum for mklink to get examples. And yes, you may link a single file, though not sure if it is a helpful way.
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I am a developer and I want to work on 1 terminal,
If I use 2 terminal, I have to copy sources to 2 terminal.
That's Annoying.
Can You do that like this picture or
Duplicate same mt4 process (not copying terminal folder. that needs copying source too.)