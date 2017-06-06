EA: Miscellaneous Questions - Trading Strategy - page 4

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Marco vd Heijden:

It must be created somewhere so find it.

Maybe its a bug ?

My CI made it I know that, but I don't want it when I call it from my Trading Strategy.
 

so you either have a custom indicator that draws on the screen for visual / manual trading,

Or you have a custom indicator that does not draw anything but just transfers the data to your EA.

Then you can just store the values in a double and datetime (array) and not use the ObjectCreate() function at all.

 
Marco vd Heijden:

so you either have a custom indicator that draws on the screen for visual / manual trading,
Or you have a custom indicator that does not draw anything but just transfers the data to your EA.
Then you can just store the values in a double and datetime (array) and not use the ObjectCreate() function at all.

Looks like there is no other way then this. I just thought I can find easiest way then that. Because sometimes I just little a bit improve my Custom Indicators. Just I was not want to updates two CI for that reason.

Thanks a lot for your valuable time.

 
good
 

While BackTesting my Trading Strategy gives me different results at the same condition, at different times.

e.g: 01/09/2017 while condition my function does not run. And 04/18/2017 while same condition my function runs perfectly.

I just need to know, is that can be mistake of Strategy Tester or what, please?

 

I just need to post this screenshot of terminal that my Trading Strategy looks like works good for now, good to working on it a bit more.

Trading Strategy Results - 01

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