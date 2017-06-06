EA: Miscellaneous Questions - Trading Strategy - page 4
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It must be created somewhere so find it.
Maybe its a bug ?
so you either have a custom indicator that draws on the screen for visual / manual trading,
Or you have a custom indicator that does not draw anything but just transfers the data to your EA.
Then you can just store the values in a double and datetime (array) and not use the ObjectCreate() function at all.
so you either have a custom indicator that draws on the screen for visual / manual trading,
Or you have a custom indicator that does not draw anything but just transfers the data to your EA.
Then you can just store the values in a double and datetime (array) and not use the ObjectCreate() function at all.
Looks like there is no other way then this. I just thought I can find easiest way then that. Because sometimes I just little a bit improve my Custom Indicators. Just I was not want to updates two CI for that reason.
Thanks a lot for your valuable time.
While BackTesting my Trading Strategy gives me different results at the same condition, at different times.
e.g: 01/09/2017 while condition my function does not run. And 04/18/2017 while same condition my function runs perfectly.
I just need to know, is that can be mistake of Strategy Tester or what, please?
I just need to post this screenshot of terminal that my Trading Strategy looks like works good for now, good to working on it a bit more.