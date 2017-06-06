EA: Miscellaneous Questions - Trading Strategy - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yes in an orderselect loop use the filter:And dont forget to reset it to 0 when you run another check else it will double.
I will try it soon, thanks a lot for your prompt reply.
Yes in an orderselect loop use the filter:And dont forget to reset it to 0 when you run another check else it will double.
Sorry do you mean like that one?
Below method do not work for me.
---
My purpose is, if chart symbol orders is equal to 0 ( zero ) then do something otherwise skip this if();
Thanks in advance.
Yeah it does not work for me.
I use that part of code for my Close Open Orders functions without any issues.
But now I need to get count of chart symbol open orders. That part of code did not worked for my purpose. That I obviously mentioned with below code.
it's the right approach so you should be able to get it to work if orders stays zero
it's the right approach so you should be able to get it to work if orders stays zero
After I little change it then it works for me now.
Thanks a lot Mr. Marco.
First my 2 Automated orders got 50 pips both 100 pips. Sl and Tp were 50/50 ( 1:1 ratio )
Amazing! Simple and better Trading Strategy - good to improve it.
I am trying to use below code for EA Trading Hours, that only EA Trading runs specific hours. But EA Trading runs at 11pm.
Q: What I missed for Trading Hours, please?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Only Trade During Market Hours(Asia, UK, UK/US)
whroeder1, 2012.05.03 18:41
I am working on it, help me please.
But EA Trading runs at 11pm.
Q: What I missed for Trading Hours, please?
I am working on it, help me please.
Sorry I do not understand it.