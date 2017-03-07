Triling stop code error - Need Edit
What is SL_Level ?
This condition is probably never true :
What is SL_Level ?
This condition is probably never true :
// Reset Levels
TP_Level = 0;
SL_Level = 0;
TSL_Level = 0;
if (Side==OP_BUY) Order_Label = "Buy Order";
if (Side==OP_SELL) Order_Label = "Sell Order";
Open_Level = OrderOpenPrice();
Set_Levels();
Orders_Comments+=Order_Label+" #"+OrderTicket()+" @ "+Open_Level+" TP: "+TP_Level+" SL: "+SL_Level+"\n";
// TP Hit
if(TP_Level > 0){
if(Side == OP_BUY && Bid >= TP_Level){
//ClosePos(OP_BUY);
LastClose = TimeCurrent();
}
else if(Side == OP_SELL && Ask <= TP_Level){
//ClosePos(OP_SELL);
LastClose = TimeCurrent();
}
}
//SL Hit
if(SL_Level > 0){
if(Side == OP_BUY && Bid <= SL_Level){
//ClosePos(OP_BUY);
LastClose = TimeCurrent();
}
else if(Side == OP_SELL && Ask >= SL_Level){
//ClosePos(OP_SELL);
LastClose = TimeCurrent();
}
}
2 posts and we still don't have all relevant information.
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if ((BID-OrderOpenPrice())>TrailingStop*PP){
if (OrderStopLoss()<BID-(TrailingStop+TrailingStep-1)*PP && BID-TrailingStop*PP>SL_Level) {
if (OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),BID-TrailingStop*PP,OrderTakeProfit()+0.0001,0,clrMagenta)){ Order_Modified = true; }
the buy is working well
if (OrderOpenPrice()-ASK>TrailingStop*PP) {
if (OrderStopLoss()>ASK+(TrailingStop+TrailingStep-1)*PP && ASK+TrailingStop*PP<SL_Level) {
if (OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),ASK+TrailingStop*PP,OrderTakeProfit(),0,clrMagenta)){ Order_Modified = true; }
but problem is in sell code
note: i'm not the developer of this code
2 posts and we still don't have all relevant information.
Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum !!!!!!!!!!!!!
ok thank you very very much for your time
if ((BID-OrderOpenPrice())>TrailingStop*PP){
if (OrderStopLoss()<BID-(TrailingStop+TrailingStep-1)*PP && BID-TrailingStop*PP>SL_Level) {
if (OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),BID-TrailingStop*PP,OrderTakeProfit()+0.0001,0,clrMagenta)){ Order_Modified = true; }
the buy is working well
if (OrderOpenPrice()-ASK>TrailingStop*PP) {
if (OrderStopLoss()>ASK+(TrailingStop+TrailingStep-1)*PP && ASK+TrailingStop*PP<SL_Level) {
if (OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),ASK+TrailingStop*PP,OrderTakeProfit(),0,clrMagenta)){ Order_Modified = true; }
but problem is in sell code
note: i'm not the developer of this code
Talk to the developer ?
Ehab.Ali: note: i'm not the developer of this code
|Then there is no common language for use to communicate. learn to code it, or pay (Freelance) someone to code it. We're not going to code it for you. We are willing to help you when you post your attempt (using SRC) and the nature of your problem.
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triling stop working with buy orders but not working with sell orders
can any one help with that to make tsl work for both sell and buy
thanks in advance
void Set_Levels(){
double PP=MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_POINT);
double BID=MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_BID);
double ASK=MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(), MODE_ASK);
double TP = PP*TakeProfit;
double SL = PP*StopLoss;
double BUY_TSL = BID - (TrailingStop*PP);
double SELL_TSL = ASK + (TrailingStop*PP);
if(Side == -1) return;
if(TakeProfit > 0){
if(Side == OP_BUY ) TP_Level = Open_Level + TP;
if(Side == OP_SELL ) TP_Level = Open_Level - TP;
}
if(StopLoss > 0){
if(Side == OP_BUY ) SL_Level = Open_Level - SL;
if(Side == OP_SELL ) SL_Level = Open_Level + SL;
}
bool Order_Modified = false;
if ((OrderTakeProfit()==0 && TakeProfit > 0) || (OrderStopLoss()==0 && StopLoss > 0)){
if (OrderModify(OrderTicket(),0,SL_Level,TP_Level,0,clrBlue)){ Order_Modified = true; }
}
if(TrailingStop){
if(Side == OP_BUY){
if ((BID-OrderOpenPrice())>TrailingStop*PP){
if (OrderStopLoss()<BID-(TrailingStop+TrailingStep-1)*PP && BID-TrailingStop*PP>SL_Level) {
if (OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),BID-TrailingStop*PP,OrderTakeProfit()+0.0001,0,clrMagenta)){ Order_Modified = true; }
}
}
}
if(Side == OP_SELL){
if (OrderOpenPrice()-ASK>TrailingStop*PP) {
if (OrderStopLoss()>ASK+(TrailingStop+TrailingStep-1)*PP && ASK+TrailingStop*PP<SL_Level) {
if (OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),ASK+TrailingStop*PP,OrderTakeProfit(),0,clrMagenta)){ Order_Modified = true; }
}
}
}
}
return;
}
-- Edited by moderator to use SRC --