Ask price too high in strategy tester

New comment
 

Hi everyone‌,

‌I try to test my strategy on the tester but I have weird ask price (show in the picture 1).

They seems to be "too high‌" compare to the bid price. I've tried both (in the buy function), ask price (see pix2) and market price but the price seems always too much compare to the bid (something like 100points of difference).

I dont know what I'm doing wrong...‌

Thanks for help

Files:
pix1.png  11 kb
pix2.PNG  58 kb
 

Why are you thinking it's too high ?

You can't see anything, you cut all relevant information from your screenshot (symbol, price, time).‌

 
Alain Verleyen:

Why are you thinking it's too high ?

You can't see anything, you cut all relevant information from your screenshot (symbol, price, time).‌

Hi Alain,

The symbol is EURUSD.

for the time, I've test the strategy for only 2-3 days, just to see if the code run correctly...

For the price, as you can see on pix3, one vertical grid equals to 25 points. And most of the "entry" point has 3 or 4 "vertical grid" (so 100 or 75 points at least)‌ compare to the bid at the same time.

So I dont know... Is it normal?...  If so‌, How can I retrieve not only BID data but also ASK data to correct the code?

Thx

adkort

PS: French?‌

Files:
pix3.PNG  26 kb
 
  1. Don't attach images, insert them
  2. Turn on the Ask line so you see how big the spread is.
 
whroeder1:
  1. Don't attach images, insert them
  2. Turn on the Ask line so you see how big the spread is.

The spread is normal (5 to 10 points) but when I work in the strategy tester, I have a spread of 100 points...‌

 

nobody knows why I get this on strategy tester (entry point - ask point - seems to high or to far from the bid point at the same time)?

 
That is the spread in the historical data from your broker.
 
honest_knave:
That is the spread in the historical data from your broker.

but its not reality... I mean Ive never seen a spread of 100 points...‌

is there a mean to get ASK historical data instead of BID data?‌

 
adkort:

but its not reality... I mean Ive never seen a spread of 100 points...‌

is there a mean to get ASK historical data instead of BID data?‌


All that information is stored already on MT5, so there is nothing to "get".

If you think there is something wrong with your data, you could try a different broker?

By the way, 100 points = 10 pips = quite possible on some pairs.

 
adkort: but its not reality... I mean Ive never seen a spread of 100 points...‌
Happens every day with my broker at end of day (5pm ET) +/- 30 minutes.
 
adkort:

but its not reality... I mean Ive never seen a spread of 100 points...‌

is there a mean to get ASK historical data instead of BID data?‌

Are you using MT4 or MT5?
12
New comment