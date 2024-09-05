Ask price too high in strategy tester
Why are you thinking it's too high ?
You can't see anything, you cut all relevant information from your screenshot (symbol, price, time).
Why are you thinking it's too high ?
You can't see anything, you cut all relevant information from your screenshot (symbol, price, time).
Hi Alain,
The symbol is EURUSD.
for the time, I've test the strategy for only 2-3 days, just to see if the code run correctly...
For the price, as you can see on pix3, one vertical grid equals to 25 points. And most of the "entry" point has 3 or 4 "vertical grid" (so 100 or 75 points at least) compare to the bid at the same time.
So I dont know... Is it normal?... If so, How can I retrieve not only BID data but also ASK data to correct the code?
Thx
adkort
PS: French?
- Don't attach images, insert them
- Turn on the Ask line so you see how big the spread is.
- Don't attach images, insert them
- Turn on the Ask line so you see how big the spread is.
The spread is normal (5 to 10 points) but when I work in the strategy tester, I have a spread of 100 points...
That is the spread in the historical data from your broker.
but its not reality... I mean Ive never seen a spread of 100 points...
is there a mean to get ASK historical data instead of BID data?
but its not reality... I mean Ive never seen a spread of 100 points...
is there a mean to get ASK historical data instead of BID data?
All that information is stored already on MT5, so there is nothing to "get".
If you think there is something wrong with your data, you could try a different broker?
By the way, 100 points = 10 pips = quite possible on some pairs.
adkort: but its not reality... I mean Ive never seen a spread of 100 points...
|Happens every day with my broker at end of day (5pm ET) +/- 30 minutes.
but its not reality... I mean Ive never seen a spread of 100 points...
is there a mean to get ASK historical data instead of BID data?
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Hi everyone,
I try to test my strategy on the tester but I have weird ask price (show in the picture 1).
They seems to be "too high" compare to the bid price. I've tried both (in the buy function), ask price (see pix2) and market price but the price seems always too much compare to the bid (something like 100points of difference).
I dont know what I'm doing wrong...
Thanks for help