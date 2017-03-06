Customised GUI for a MASTER EA

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Hi guys,

I‌ have a master ea which consist of different EAs which can run over different pairs and time. I would like to know how can I create a customisable GUI (Pop up) for the user to make this selection.

When the user runs this EA, this customisable GUI will pop up and the user will be able to:

  • s‌elect which EA to run via checkbox
  • select the time (1-min/15-min/hourly etc.)
  • Key in the lot size for the selected 

Do you guys know how to get this customisable pop up done?

To add, the EA will be passed out to the user in a DLL, hence this pop up needs to work with the DLL as well

Y‌our replies are greatly appreciated

T‌hanks!

 

please see: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2897

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