Customised GUI for a MASTER EA
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Hi guys,
I have a master ea which consist of different EAs which can run over different pairs and time. I would like to know how can I create a customisable GUI (Pop up) for the user to make this selection.
When the user runs this EA, this customisable GUI will pop up and the user will be able to:
Do you guys know how to get this customisable pop up done?
To add, the EA will be passed out to the user in a DLL, hence this pop up needs to work with the DLL as well
Your replies are greatly appreciated
Thanks!