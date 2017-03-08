Doing without ArraySetAsSeries(close,true)?

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How do I access close[] array correctly without using ArraySetAsSeries(close,true)?‌

Currently using:

ArraySetAsSeries(close,true);

for(shift= 0; shift < 500; shift++)
{
      total += close[shift];
}

thanks.‌

‌‌

 
paulgriffiths:

How do I access close[] array correctly without using ArraySetAsSeries(close,true)?‌

Currently using:

ArraySetAsSeries(close,true);

for(shift= 0; shift < 500; shift++)
{
      total += close[shift];
}

thanks.‌

‌‌

Why should you use ArraySetAsSeries() at all?

Just invert the loop direction‌

 
Mladen Rakic:

Why should you use ArraySetAsSeries() at all?

Just invert the loop direction‌


Why? because I was changing from mq4 to mq5 and was suggested.

for(shift= 500; shift >= 0; shift--)
{
      total += close[shift];
}

that's not the latest 500 though, it's the oldest 500.

How to get the latest?

thanks.‌

 
paulgriffiths:


Why? because I was changing from mq4 to mq5 and was suggested.

for(shift= 500; shift >= 0; shift--)
{
      total += close[shift];
}

that's not the latest 500 though, it's the oldest 500.

How to get the latest?

thanks.‌

‌Actually your code got the 501 oldest (not 500) ;-)

for(shift= rates_total-500; shift >= rates_total-1; shift--)
{
      total += close[shift];
}

‌Will give you the 500 newest with using ArraySetAsSeries().

 
Alain Verleyen:

‌Actually your code got the 501 oldest (not 500) ;-)

for(shift= rates_total-500; shift >= rates_total-1; shift--)
{
      total += close[shift];
}

‌Will give you the 500 newest with using ArraySetAsSeries().


Thanks, I'm getting it all now so should be ok.

Manually can make about 100% profit in about 8 hours.‌ Just hoping I can program my EA to do the work for me and do it 24 hours a day. Which case will make approx. 400% profit daily(I'm wishing :).

I have a lot of experience in c++ and OpenGL graphics so should be ok to produce good code.

Can anyone tell me if their making anywhere near 400% profit daily? Interested to know.

Even if my EA only makes 100% profit daily, still be a great money making machine :). ‌

 
paulgriffiths:


Thanks, I'm getting it all now so should be ok.

Manually can make about 100% profit in about 8 hours.‌ Just hoping I can program my EA to do the work for me and do it 24 hours a day. Which case will make approx. 400% profit daily(I'm wishing :).

I have a lot of experience in c++ and OpenGL graphics so should be ok to produce good code.

Can anyone tell me if their making anywhere near 400% profit daily? Interested to know. ‌


Well, if you can make 400% profit per day, you can turn $100 into nearly $1,000,000 in 10 days... I do not think you will find many people consistently making anywhere near 400% profit daily!

 
paulgriffiths:


Thanks, I'm getting it all now so should be ok.

Manually can make about 100% profit in about 8 hours.‌ Just hoping I can program my EA to do the work for me and do it 24 hours a day. Which case will make approx. 400% profit daily(I'm wishing :).

I have a lot of experience in c++ and OpenGL graphics so should be ok to produce good code.

Can anyone tell me if their making anywhere near 400% profit daily? Interested to know.

Even if my EA only makes 100% profit daily, still be a great money making machine :). ‌

What kind of a loop would you use for 400% a day? Double inverted tweet loop :)
 
Mladen Rakic:
What kind of a loop would you use for 400% a day? Double inverted tweet loop :)


Well manually can double my money in 8 hours, so if can copy what I'm doing into a program then at best 24 / 8 = 3. so double * double * double = 400%.

Just have to see I guess

Here's a typical strategy tester result 150% profit in just under 5 days, it's just 1 currency pair, so if I use 36 then A LOT more profit! :D.

Its not the amount of deals you make it's if each deal makes a profit. It makes about 4 deals a day so multiply that by 36 currency pairs and it's about 800 deals in 5 days. Each deal makes about £1000 profit. So £1000 * 800 = £800,000 in 5 days at it's very best. ‌

Typical profit.‌

 
paulgriffiths:


Well manually can double my money in 8 hours, so if can copy what I'm doing into a program then at best 24 / 8 = 3. so double * double * double = 400%.

Just have to see I guess

Here's a typical strategy tester result 150% profit in just under 5 days, it's just 1 currency pair, so if I use 36 then A LOT more profit! :D.

Its not the amount of deals you make it's if each deal makes a profit. It makes about 4 deals a day so multiply that by 36 currency pairs and it's about 800 deals in 5 days. Each deal makes about £1000 profit. So £1000 * 800 = £800,000 in 5 days at it's very best. ‌

.‌


Nice. I can make 2% in 8 hours   :<)
 
paulgriffiths:


Well manually can double my money in 8 hours, so if can copy what I'm doing into a program then at best 24 / 8 = 3. so double * double * double = 400%.

Just have to see I guess

Here's a typical strategy tester result 150% profit in just under 5 days, it's just 1 currency pair, so if I use 36 then A LOT more profit! :D.

Its not the amount of deals you make it's if each deal makes a profit. It makes about 4 deals a day so multiply that by 36 currency pairs and it's about 800 deals in 5 days. Each deal makes about £1000 profit. So £1000 * 800 = £800,000 in 5 days at it's very best. ‌

.‌

‌Strategy tester result? Come on. I thought that people do not do that stuff any more. Seems that I was wrong.

Oh well, send us a donation when you become the richest man on earth :) and show the rest of us how easy it is to become a zillionaire and that all the cohorts trading for years and years are plain dumb ... Why do all scams start in so similar ways?

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