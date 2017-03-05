Functions not correctly identified

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Gentlemen of MQL4, it takes me a great surprise to know only very recently, these two functions
CopySpread
CopyRealVolume

It turns out that these functions are part of the "Timeseries and Indicators Access" feature set, but are not seen directly when we click on that "Set" https://docs.mql4.com/series
Are only observed if one enters these two "unknown" and non-indexed functions directly. https://docs.mql4.com/series/copyspread   ,   https://docs.mql4.com/series/copyrealvolume

What should be done is correct, so that they are available if we enter any function of this set and appear in that group.
Timeseries and Indicators Access - MQL4 Reference
Timeseries and Indicators Access - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
Timeseries and Indicators Access - MQL4 Reference
Files:
No.jpg  94 kb
yes.jpg  103 kb
[Deleted]  
Andres.riosp:
Gentlemen of MQL4, it takes me a great surprise to know only very recently, these two functions
CopySpread
CopyRealVolume

It turns out that these functions are part of the "Timeseries and Indicators Access" feature set, but are not seen directly when we click on that "Set" https://docs.mql4.com/series
Are only observed if one enters these two "unknown" and non-indexed functions directly. https://docs.mql4.com/series/copyspread   ,   https://docs.mql4.com/series/copyrealvolume

What should be done is correct, so that they are available if we enter any function of this set and appear in that group.
Those functions are not part of MQL4, because MT4 does not store data for Spread nor Real Volume. They are only available on MQL5!
 
Fernando Carreiro:
Those functions are not part of MQL4, because MT4 does not store data for Spread nor Real Volume. They are only available on MQL5!


Then why are they listed in the MQL4 documentation?

https://docs.mql4.com/series/copyrealvolume‌

CopyRealVolume
CopyRealVolume
  • docs.mql4.com
CopyRealVolume
[Deleted]  
Andres.riosp: Then why are they listed in the MQL4 documentation? https://docs.mql4.com/series/copyrealvolume‌

They are not! You however, tried to be "clever" and "hacked" together an invalid URL and accessed an unofficial version lying dormant on the site!

Don't try to be "clever" and use the Official documentation or press F1 in the MetaEditor where you will see that those functions are not supported in MQL4, only in MQL5.

 
Fernando Carreiro:

They are not! You however, tried to be "clever" and "hacked" together an invalid URL and accessed an unofficial version lying dormant on the site!

Don't try to be "clever" and use the Official documentation or press F1 in the MetaEditor where you will see that those functions are not supported in MQL4, only in MQL5.

?

The URL is not invalid or unoffical or whatever. They are‌ listed and it's an error Metaquotes should fix...if someone report it.

There is no reason to be so arrogant with people asking a normal question.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen: The URL is not invalid or unoffical or whatever. They are‌ listed and it's an error Metaquotes should fix...if someone report it.

I disagree because on the Official documentation at https://docs.mql4.com/series, the functions in question DO NOT appear. They only appear because the OP patched together an "undocumented" URL that lead to documentation that was never officially released by MetaQuotes.

EDIT: Also to confirm, they also do not appear at https://docs.mql4.com/function_indices‌ nor do they appear in the F1 Help for MetaEditor MQL4 help either - confirming what I have stated.

Timeseries and Indicators Access - MQL4 Reference
Timeseries and Indicators Access - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
Timeseries and Indicators Access - MQL4 Reference
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen: There is no reason to be so arrogant with people asking a normal question.
I was not, but I could say the same when you are arrogant with users too! But lets not go there!!!
 
Fernando Carreiro:
I was not, but I could say the same when you are arrogant with users too! But lets not go there!!!
Only when I am right
 
Fernando Carreiro:

I disagree because on the Official documentation at https://docs.mql4.com/series, the functions in question DO NOT appear. They only appear because the OP patched together an "undocumented" URL that lead to documentation that was never officially released by MetaQuotes.

EDIT: Also to confirm, they also do not appear at https://docs.mql4.com/function_indices‌ nor do they appear in the F1 Help for MetaEditor MQL4 help either - confirming what I have stated.

How the user got the links doesn't matter. Your first answer was clear, your second is totally inappropriate.

Please try to no hurt people asking questions‌ here.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:

How the user got the links doesn't matter. Your first answer was clear, your second is totally inappropriate.

Please try to no hurt people asking questions‌ here.

Very well and fair, but I suggest you do the same as well, because I have in the past been contacted several times by users via PM, asking me to explain things further that were started in Forums, but for which they felt intimidated and demeaned by you and did not feel at ease continuing the discussion on the forum. In fact, one user even said, and I quote "Mr. Alain is not a very nice man!".

So, before you point the finger at me, because I do know that I can be difficult, and I do know that I can be arrogant and unpleasant at times, but please - also take a hard look at yourself!

 
Fernando Carreiro:

Very well and fair, but I suggest you do the same as well, because I have in the past been contacted several times by users via PM, asking me to explain things further that were started in Forums, but for which they felt intimidated and demeaned by you and did not feel at ease continuing the discussion on the forum. In fact, one user even said, and I quote "Mr. Alain is not a very nice man!".

So, before you point the finger at me, because I do know that I can be difficult, and I do know that I can be arrogant and unpleasant at times, but please - also take a hard look at yourself!

We can't satisfy everyone one, I never said I am always reacting perfectly (who is doing it ?). The post here is not about me, but about you. However if you notice I am answer‌ing inappropriately somewhere, just said it, I am very open to constructive critics. And please stop being so aggressive, I am not your enemy.

And if you want one more argument, yesterday I got a PM from a user asking me how he can hide you and your answers "Fernando has given me sarcastic comments ". So you see, maybe I am not a nice man but you are a sarcastic one, so...

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