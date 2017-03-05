Functions not correctly identified
- docs.mql4.com
- help! What is Variable output that receives data from hst file?!
- Discussion of article "Introduction to MQL5: How to write simple Expert Advisor and Custom Indicator"
- ArraySetAsSeries
Those functions are not part of MQL4, because MT4 does not store data for Spread nor Real Volume. They are only available on MQL5!
Then why are they listed in the MQL4 documentation?
https://docs.mql4.com/series/copyrealvolume
They are not! You however, tried to be "clever" and "hacked" together an invalid URL and accessed an unofficial version lying dormant on the site!
Don't try to be "clever" and use the Official documentation or press F1 in the MetaEditor where you will see that those functions are not supported in MQL4, only in MQL5.
They are not! You however, tried to be "clever" and "hacked" together an invalid URL and accessed an unofficial version lying dormant on the site!
Don't try to be "clever" and use the Official documentation or press F1 in the MetaEditor where you will see that those functions are not supported in MQL4, only in MQL5.
?
The URL is not invalid or unoffical or whatever. They are listed and it's an error Metaquotes should fix...if someone report it.
There is no reason to be so arrogant with people asking a normal question.
I disagree because on the Official documentation at https://docs.mql4.com/series, the functions in question DO NOT appear. They only appear because the OP patched together an "undocumented" URL that lead to documentation that was never officially released by MetaQuotes.
EDIT: Also to confirm, they also do not appear at https://docs.mql4.com/function_indices nor do they appear in the F1 Help for MetaEditor MQL4 help either - confirming what I have stated.
- docs.mql4.com
I was not, but I could say the same when you are arrogant with users too! But lets not go there!!!
I disagree because on the Official documentation at https://docs.mql4.com/series, the functions in question DO NOT appear. They only appear because the OP patched together an "undocumented" URL that lead to documentation that was never officially released by MetaQuotes.
EDIT: Also to confirm, they also do not appear at https://docs.mql4.com/function_indices nor do they appear in the F1 Help for MetaEditor MQL4 help either - confirming what I have stated.
How the user got the links doesn't matter. Your first answer was clear, your second is totally inappropriate.
Please try to no hurt people asking questions here.
How the user got the links doesn't matter. Your first answer was clear, your second is totally inappropriate.
Please try to no hurt people asking questions here.
Very well and fair, but I suggest you do the same as well, because I have in the past been contacted several times by users via PM, asking me to explain things further that were started in Forums, but for which they felt intimidated and demeaned by you and did not feel at ease continuing the discussion on the forum. In fact, one user even said, and I quote "Mr. Alain is not a very nice man!".
So, before you point the finger at me, because I do know that I can be difficult, and I do know that I can be arrogant and unpleasant at times, but please - also take a hard look at yourself!
Very well and fair, but I suggest you do the same as well, because I have in the past been contacted several times by users via PM, asking me to explain things further that were started in Forums, but for which they felt intimidated and demeaned by you and did not feel at ease continuing the discussion on the forum. In fact, one user even said, and I quote "Mr. Alain is not a very nice man!".
So, before you point the finger at me, because I do know that I can be difficult, and I do know that I can be arrogant and unpleasant at times, but please - also take a hard look at yourself!
We can't satisfy everyone one, I never said I am always reacting perfectly (who is doing it ?). The post here is not about me, but about you. However if you notice I am answering inappropriately somewhere, just said it, I am very open to constructive critics. And please stop being so aggressive, I am not your enemy.
And if you want one more argument, yesterday I got a PM from a user asking me how he can hide you and your answers "Fernando has given me sarcastic comments ". So you see, maybe I am not a nice man but you are a sarcastic one, so...
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