Strategy tester shows incorrect profit?

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Hi guys,

I‌ am a newbie and trying to understand how strategy tester calculates profit. Screen shot is below.

‌Take profit at 1.10167 after buying at 1.10017, Why profit is not $150. It gives me $139? Testing account currency is USD and symbol is EURUSD! So I am expecting $150 USD. Right?

 

I found it :)

M‌T4 also calculates broker's commissions automaticly. Wow!

 
Turn on commission and swap fields.
 
whroeder1:
Turn on commission and swap fields.

There is no commission and swap option at strategy tester's result screen. I went crazy for a while. Thank you for your answer anyway.
 
noniknone:

I found it :)

M‌T4 also calculates broker's commissions automaticly. Wow!

11 USD commission for 1 lot ? That's huge.
 
Alain Verleyen:
11 USD commission for 1 lot ? That's huge.

Yes, I have just opened an account at that broker. Broker set me in wrong group, they said. They have corrected the commission, now it is $5. 
 
noniknone:

Yes, I have just opened an account at that broker. Broker set me in wrong group, they said. They have corrected the commission, now it is $5. 
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