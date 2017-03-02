Strategy tester shows incorrect profit?
I found it :)
MT4 also calculates broker's commissions automaticly. Wow!
Turn on commission and swap fields.
whroeder1:
Turn on commission and swap fields.
Turn on commission and swap fields.
There is no commission and swap option at strategy tester's result screen. I went crazy for a while. Thank you for your answer anyway.
noniknone:11 USD commission for 1 lot ? That's huge.
I found it :)
MT4 also calculates broker's commissions automaticly. Wow!
Alain Verleyen:
11 USD commission for 1 lot ? That's huge.
11 USD commission for 1 lot ? That's huge.
Yes, I have just opened an account at that broker. Broker set me in wrong group, they said. They have corrected the commission, now it is $5.
noniknone:
Yes, I have just opened an account at that broker. Broker set me in wrong group, they said. They have corrected the commission, now it is $5.
Yes, I have just opened an account at that broker. Broker set me in wrong group, they said. They have corrected the commission, now it is $5.
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Hi guys,
I am a newbie and trying to understand how strategy tester calculates profit. Screen shot is below.
Take profit at 1.10167 after buying at 1.10017, Why profit is not $150. It gives me $139? Testing account currency is USD and symbol is EURUSD! So I am expecting $150 USD. Right?