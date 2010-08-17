Is anyone else experiencing such high RAM usage by terminal or is it just me?
Reduce max bars on a chart. See the terminal Help.
I've changed to 100.000 bars, restarted the terminal and it still uses ~1GB. However, help file says:
"The "Max bars in chart" option affects only the newly opened charts and timeframes — indicated number of bars is drawn on the chart from the history that is saved on the PC, but as the data is received further, the history that exist in the chart is not shortened to the specified value."
So basically it means that I should close that charts and reopen them as M1?
EDIT: I've just performed such an experiment and now with all these charts on M1 it uses 140MB instead of 1GB. Is such value within expected range or should it be smaller?
I've changed to 100.000 bars, restarted the terminal and it still uses ~1GB. However, help file says:
"The "Max bars in chart" option affects only the newly opened charts and timeframes — indicated number of bars is drawn on the chart from the history that is saved on the PC, but as the data is received further, the history that exist in the chart is not shortened to the specified value."
So basically it means that I should close that charts and reopen them as M1?
EDIT: I've just performed such an experiment and now with all these charts on M1 it uses 140MB instead of 1GB. Is such value within expected range or should it be smaller?
since this morning, really hard to start MT5 and when i try to CPU usage goes up to 1 G... ohhh.,it takes about 15 minutes to open
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Hi,
I'm experiencing very high memory load with my MT5 terminal after I switched TF from H1 to M1 on all available currencies (see long red box on image below). It goes significantly over 1GB of RAM which makes it impossible to work even on a decent machine (Dell Lattitude E6400 -> Core 2 Duo P8600 2,4, 3GB of RAM). Is it supposed to consume so much memory while running on M1 or is it a flaw?
I am working on Windows XP SP3, MT5 v5.0 build 305. After switching back to H1, the memory usage goes to as low as 15-16MBs.