Experts: Forex Profit
Hey, interesting Approach - is there any Information regarding the used SL's, TP's, Trailing Settings or do we just go with Default?
Started an optimization, will update incase anything good comes from it.
I'm aware this is an old thread and there might be no memory of the settings :)
Wow, I must say something regarding optimising with your EA's, insanely lean - most bots are overcomplicated and "fatter" than needed.
Optimized for SL and TP with a starting balance of 3k and LotSize 0.1
There was legit 1/400 combinations just slightly slightly profitable, that wouldn't have beaten Inflation.
My conclusion after running the 4h Backtest and the 1h Backtest (which was profitable), maybe with another filter that would add confluence it could go well.
PS: Bottom is 2025 opt., Top is 2020-now Opt.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forex Profit:
The Expert Advisor uses Parabolic SAR and three EMAs (with the periods of 10, 25 and 50).
Author: Vladimir Karputov