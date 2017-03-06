Let's kill MT4! - page 2
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So, how we can help them and kill MT4?..:)
if you search you can find more than 8000 custom indicators for mt4, if they created mt5 full compatible with mt4, then we could talk
Most probably, MT5 is more expensive, and also, they sold live licences for MT4, and now, they must keep supporting.
MT5 server is much cheaper, in an attempt to promote it heavily.
You seem you actually do not know much about the MT4, quite high level of misinformation in your posts.
if you search you can find more than 8000 custom indicators for mt4, if they created mt5 full compatible with mt4, then we could talk
Yeah, this is a good reason why many people keep MT4. The developers should offer fully compatible new platform for old codes.
MT5 server is much cheaper, in an attempt to promote it heavily.
You seem you actually do not know much about the MT4, quite high level of misinformation in your posts.
What exactly, please explain.
Apology, the post about the debugger was not yours. So only the cost.
These points have already been discussed before and @Sergey Golubev (a moderator) has already called your attention to it:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Let's kill MT4!
Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.01 18:22
When are you planning to move on MT5 ?
Why is it better MT5 than MT4?? Does it have fewer limitations ???
Again and again and again...
Yep, till MT4 will die...:)