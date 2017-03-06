Let's kill MT4! - page 2

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[Deleted]  
So, how we can help them and kill MT4?..:)
 
Ghenadie Tumco:
So, how we can help them and kill MT4?..:)

if you search you can find more than 8000 custom indicators for mt4, if they created mt5 full compatible with mt4, then we could talk 
 
Ghenadie Tumco:

Most probably, MT5 is more expensive, and also, they sold live licences for MT4, and now, they must keep supporting.


MT5 server is much cheaper, in an attempt to promote it heavily.

You seem you actually do not know much about the MT4, quite high level of misinformation in your posts.

[Deleted]  
mrluck1:

if you search you can find more than 8000 custom indicators for mt4, if they created mt5 full compatible with mt4, then we could talk 

Yeah, this is a good reason why many people keep MT4. The developers should offer fully compatible new platform for old codes.
[Deleted]  
Ovo Cz:


MT5 server is much cheaper, in an attempt to promote it heavily.

You seem you actually do not know much about the MT4, quite high level of misinformation in your posts.

What exactly, please explain.
[Deleted]  
Like I see, there are few strong reasons:
1: Option to do backtests with custom history.
2: Option to do backtests with fixed spread.
3: Compatibility between old mql4 codes and MT5 platform.

Others?
 
Ghenadie Tumco:
What exactly, please explain.

Apology, the post about the debugger was not yours. So only the cost.
[Deleted]  
Ghenadie Tumco:
Like I see, there are few strong reasons:
1: Option to do backtests with custom history.
2: Option to do backtests with fixed spread.
3: Compatibility between old mql4 codes and MT5 platform.

Others?

These points have already been discussed before and @Sergey Golubev (a moderator) has already called your attention to it:

 
Again and again and again...
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:
Again and again and again...

Yep, till MT4 will die...:)
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