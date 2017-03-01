problem with server HELP
Find a Server by the Broker's Name
Another convenient new feature of MetaTrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. With the previous version, you had to contact your broker to find out the IP address of the trade server or download a special client terminal. Now, you simply enter the name of the broker. The system automatically finds the server with the specified name and adds it to the list.
Some links which may help in this situation:
MetaTrader 5 Help - Getting Started
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hi, the server on my demo account which is HALIFAX PLUS demo is not avaible, no ping nothing, and I dont have any other servers shown there , how can i connect to the server and update charts ? seems like server is down ??!!
thank you