a question about the state of button

hello , all guys ,

  when a button was pressed it won't   return to the un-pressed state until  user click it again .

 i want to know how to release an button from pressed state by program , automatically ?

 

or the following situation will be puzzling : two button are both in pressed state !

 
Which button do you mean? See TradePad_Sample (I agree it is not the easiest sample)

 
Rosh:
from the cutted image , the button P and T are both in the pressed state , so i want to know how to release the pressed button in program so that

  only one button is in the pressed state at any time . 

You must check property OBJPROP_STATE of all buttons and switch their ones as you need.



 
Rosh:
thanks for your reply .
