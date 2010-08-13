a question about the state of button
Which button do you mean? See TradePad_Sample (I agree it is not the easiest sample)
Rosh:
Which button do you mean? See TradePad_Sample (I agree it is not the easiest sample)
Which button do you mean? See TradePad_Sample (I agree it is not the easiest sample)
from the cutted image , the button P and T are both in the pressed state , so i want to know how to release the pressed button in program so that
only one button is in the pressed state at any time .
You must check property OBJPROP_STATE of all buttons and switch their ones as you need.
Rosh:thanks for your reply .
You must check property OBJPROP_STATE of all buttons and switch their ones as you need.
You must check property OBJPROP_STATE of all buttons and switch their ones as you need.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hello , all guys ,
when a button was pressed it won't return to the un-pressed state until user click it again .
i want to know how to release an button from pressed state by program , automatically ?
or the following situation will be puzzling : two button are both in pressed state !