remove comments
Is there a way to remove comments from an order before it is placed? I'm following a signal provider that puts in comments for each of the orders. I really don't want them in my account. Is there a way to prevent the comment from being placed in the order?
What if I create a second account and follow the signal of my first account. Would i then potentially be able to remove the comments from the trade? I know it sounds silly. It's important though.
I really can't figure out why this would be important, unless someone was trying to pretend to a 3rd party that they made the trades rather than being from a signal Please correct me if there is a more innocent reason
I imagine a trade copier would work.
I really can't figure out why this would be important, unless someone was trying to pretend to a 3rd party that they made the trades rather than being from a signal Please correct me if there is a more innocent reason
I imagine a trade copier would work.
Hey thanks for answering. Lol no i didnt go into specifics bc what I'm trying to do is a little complicated, but since you inquired... I'm trying to create an account that is following a bunch of signals simultaneously. I'd ideally like to have a comment in place for each of the trades made by a certain signal. This way i can analyze by comment the performance of each signal, and also know on my phone app which signal placed an order by what the comment says. The way it is now one signal has weird random comments for each of his trades, and the other signals dont use the comments. I can kind of figure out who placed a particular order, but I'd like to have more control. And yes i know i can have each signal in a different account. I've done that before, but I want to try it this way for now (all in one account).
Thanks for responding to my comment though! I really appreciate it. Do you know of any good, reliable trade copiers?
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Is there a way to remove comments from an order before it is placed? I'm following a signal provider that puts in comments for each of the orders. I really don't want them in my account. Is there a way to prevent the comment from being placed in the order?
What if I create a second account and follow the signal of my first account. Would i then potentially be able to remove the comments from the trade? I know it sounds silly. It's important though.