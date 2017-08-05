Showing old expired contracts/symbols in the MarketWatch/Strategy Tester
Hi,
I would like to do some backtesting on expired instruments, like future indices (my broker offer commodity/indices futures on MT5), let's say December 2013 SP500. However, when these instruments expire, they disappear automatically from the Market Watch, as they are not tradable anymore. Yet, I do have all the price history for these instruments (.hcc files are still there on my computer). But as they do not appear anymore in the Market Watch, I cannot select them for backtesting in the Strategy Tester.
Is there any means that would allow me to make them reappear on the Market Watch (even if these contracts are not tradable anymore) or at least make them available for backtesting?
Thanks in advance!
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Hi,
I would like to do some backtesting on expired instruments, like future indices (my broker offer commodity/indices futures on MT5), let's say December 2013 SP500. However, when these instruments expire, they disappear automatically from the Market Watch, as they are not tradable anymore. Yet, I do have all the price history for these instruments (.hcc files are still there on my computer). But as they do not appear anymore in the Market Watch, I cannot select them for backtesting in the Strategy Tester.
Is there any means that would allow me to make them reappear on the Market Watch (even if these contracts are not tradable anymore) or at least make them available for backtesting?
Thanks in advance!