Market Tab Error, show a blank page and missing option - page 2
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How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.10 10:48
I just discovered about how to fix it:
go to the Journal in Metatrader to see the recommendation:
And I use this link to install the latest Internet Explorer:
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/internet-explorer-11-for-windows-7-details.aspx
and I got the Market tab -
----------------
So, if you do not see the Market tab on the latest build of Metatrader (or if you are having the error with this Market tab for example) - install (or re-install) Internet Explorer to the latest version (to the version 11 for example).
And still works in April 2018 => thanks very much
September 2021, same issue, but now with EDGE browser, you have to search for Control Panel and follow this instructions
https://www.groovypost.com/howto/add-trusted-sites-in-the-windows-10-control-panel/
I fixed by doing another install, then copied the terminal.exe to the Metatrader that I was using, and restart.
Everything appeared in Market tab and I saved all my Profile and Templates.
BOOYAH
September 2021, same issue, but now with EDGE browser, you have to search for Control Panel and follow this instructions
https://www.groovypost.com/howto/add-trusted-sites-in-the-windows-10-control-panel/
Same thing in here, all blank with latest google chrome. Trusted did not solve this.
I tried solution provided by Sergey but did not help.
Hopefully indicator vendors goes directly for more easier webpage where downloading is not the issue.
Same thing in here, all blank with latest google chrome. Trusted did not solve this.
I tried solution provided by Sergey but did not help.
Hopefully indicator vendors goes directly for more easier webpage where downloading is not the issue.
Because you did not fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (or did it in incorrect way).
Your forum login is mikakoskela
It is from your screenshot:
And still works in April 2018 => thanks very much
And still wokrs in March 2025, thanks so much !