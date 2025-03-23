Market Tab Error, show a blank page and missing option - page 2

New comment
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.10 10:48

I just discovered about how to fix it:

go to the Journal in Metatrader to see the recommendation:

And I use this link to install the latest Internet Explorer:
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/internet-explorer-11-for-windows-7-details.aspx
and I got the Market tab -

----------------

So, if you do not see the Market tab on the latest build of Metatrader (or if you are having the error with this Market tab for example) - install (or re-install) Internet Explorer to the latest version (to the version 11 for example).


 
John Greydanus #:
And still works in April 2018 => thanks very much 

September 2021, same issue, but now with EDGE browser, you have to search for Control Panel and follow this instructions

https://www.groovypost.com/howto/add-trusted-sites-in-the-windows-10-control-panel/

How to Add Trusted Sites in the Windows 10 Control Panel
How to Add Trusted Sites in the Windows 10 Control Panel
  • 2020.11.03
  • Sandy Writtenhouse
  • www.groovypost.com
These days, you can never be too careful when you’re browsing the web. But you might notice error messages or other difficulties trying to access certain websites or webpages. This is in place to help keep you stay safe from potentially harmful sites. To circumvent these issues for websites that you know are safe, you can set up a Trusted Sites...
 

I fixed by doing another install, then copied the terminal.exe to the Metatrader that I was using, and restart.

Everything appeared in Market tab and I saved all my Profile and Templates.

BOOYAH

 
Was having the same problem, this was really helpful.
 
John Greydanus #:

September 2021, same issue, but now with EDGE browser, you have to search for Control Panel and follow this instructions

https://www.groovypost.com/howto/add-trusted-sites-in-the-windows-10-control-panel/


Same thing in here, all blank with latest google chrome. Trusted did not solve this.


I tried solution provided by Sergey but did not help.


Hopefully indicator vendors goes directly for more easier webpage where downloading is not the issue. 

 
mika koskela #:


Same thing in here, all blank with latest google chrome. Trusted did not solve this.


I tried solution provided by Sergey but did not help.


Hopefully indicator vendors goes directly for more easier webpage where downloading is not the issue. 

Because you did not fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (or did it in incorrect way).
Your forum login is mikakoskela 

It is from your screenshot:

 
John Greydanus #:
And still works in April 2018 => thanks very much 

And still wokrs in March 2025, thanks so much !

12
New comment