Dollar will get stronger in next few days

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Hi friends how are you i want to know about usd dollar what is going to happen dollar will stronger or weaker i have open trading position and i think dollar will go down but i am in loss and dollar always on top

share your thoughts on this thread thank you in advanced. 

 
It depends on Trump's tweets - are you a follower than you can act immediately...
 
"make me a magician and I will make you rich ..."  (proverb)
 

Eleni Anna Branou:
"make me a magician and I will make you rich ..." 

how i can make you a magician:D 

 
I wish Trump could be our signal provider :) 
 
Carl Schreiber:
It depends on Trump's tweets - are you a follower than you can act immediately...
Eleni Anna Branou:
"make me a magician and I will make you rich ..."  (proverb)

 

What you think of the coming ? !!


 
Furqan Iqbal:
Eleni Anna Branou:
"make me a magician and I will make you rich ..."  (proverb)
 
That's right Mohammad ...
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
That's right Mohammad ...
congratulations ;)
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