Dollar will get stronger in next few days
It depends on Trump's tweets - are you a follower than you can act immediately...
"make me a magician and I will make you rich ..." (proverb)
Eleni Anna Branou:
"make me a magician and I will make you rich ..."
how i can make you a magician:D
I wish Trump could be our signal provider :)
Furqan Iqbal:
Eleni Anna Branou:
"make me a magician and I will make you rich ..." (proverb)
"make me a magician and I will make you rich ..." (proverb)
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Hi friends how are you i want to know about usd dollar what is going to happen dollar will stronger or weaker i have open trading position and i think dollar will go down but i am in loss and dollar always on top
share your thoughts on this thread thank you in advanced.