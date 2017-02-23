Can freelance programmers to be rich ?

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Can freelance programmers to be rich ?

The discussion is about Freelancer, nothing to do with products.
 
Sabil Yudifera Daeng Pattah:

Can freelance programmers to be rich ?

Yes, sure, we are surrounded by millionaires here in this forum ...

(seriously now) I don't think so, a nice steady income, maybe. 

 
Sabil Yudifera Daeng Pattah:

Can freelance programmers to be rich ?

 
Sabil Yudifera Daeng Pattah:

Can freelance programmers to be rich ?

Yes they can.

I know a guy who won more than 10 million Euros on Euro Jackpot lottery. He is (was) a software freelancer. 

 
Of course they can be rich. They just need to leverage their software creations and not have a 1:1 relationship between time and money.
 
trader142:
Of course they can be rich. They just need to leverage their software creations and not have a 1:1 relationship between time and money.
How easy you make it sound ...
 
Sabil Yudifera Daeng Pattah:

Can freelance programmers to be rich ?

According to their products, it is possible to be rich with, from $1000>>$1 million in just 40 mins. Watch the videos what they posted and what they claimed on YouTube :) 
 
Burhan Guvenc:
According to their products, it is possible to be rich with, from $1000>>$1 million in just 40 mins. Watch the videos what they posted and what they claimed on YouTube :) 
The discussion is about Freelancer, nothing to do with products. Please stay on topic.
 

I'm a coder. I don't like to say, I'm rich. It is not easy to be so. You have to build a strong base of trust and reputition

to get people pick you. This means you have to be a hard worker and professional at the same time.

All my projects I do using my own blog. I use money I earn in trading and also I do a plan to get my EAs for free

if you sign under my IB ... This is what so called good marketing plan. So, all my business is not concentrated on

coding, but coding is playing the main rule.

By time (about 4 years), I got 88 clients under my IB in one broker. Most of them are not active but some are still

doing income for me. I never sent money from my pocket to broker, but I use either commission or EA coding or

payments. I live only from forex. USD to local currency here is 4 times. So, I'm locally rich :).

So, you can do money from forex from many streams and for sure coding is the most important thing to be

successful.

We can talk privately if you want to support you :) 

 

Sabil,

I just noticed your profile and see that you got 25 products in the market. This is good :) I thought you are thinking 

to learn coding. So, you are already ready to make money :)

In my opinion, to make more sales, you have to give in the beginning Cheap or FREE offers for all your products for

a period of time. Let's say, 2 months.

After that, if any product is going well, for sure you will get good review for it. Giving it for free will not harm but

will be beneficial for you for the long run to open the road for that product.

To get more success, try to study the marketing tricks and tactics.  

 
Osama Shaban:

Sabil,

I just noticed your profile and see that you got 25 products in the market. This is good :) I thought you are thinking 

to learn coding. So, you are already ready to make money :)

In my opinion, to make more sales, you have to give in the beginning Cheap or FREE offers for all your products for

a period of time. Let's say, 2 months.

After that, if any product is going well, for sure you will get good review for it. Giving it for free will not harm but

will be beneficial for you for the long run to open the road for that product.

To get more success, try to study the marketing tricks and tactics.  

I will learn a lot from you. ^_^
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