Can freelance programmers to be rich ? - page 2

New comment
 

"Rich" is a very subjective term with a heavy geographical slant.

Freelance coding, at the going rates in the Freelance section, would almost certainly put you below minimum wage in my country. You'd probably make more money asking, "do you want fries with that?". And you'd get a free meal at the end of your shift too 

 
I just love programming. Whether it rakes in more cash or not I keep programming for fun. But sure, you can be rich, just with a bit of hardwork and  determination, you can perfect your skills and build up your prefessionalsm, understand and apply a few basic rules, then you are on the right track to making a fortune from freelancing. 
 
honest_knave:

"Rich" is a very subjective term with a heavy geographical slant.

Freelance coding, at the going rates in the Freelance section, would almost certainly put you below minimum wage in my country. You'd probably make more money asking, "do you want fries with that?". And you'd get a free meal at the end of your shift too 

Exactly. Though I never tried to sell the chips.

 
Osama Shaban:

Sabil,

I just noticed your profile and see that you got 25 products in the market. This is good :) I thought you are thinking 

to learn coding. So, you are already ready to make money :)

In my opinion, to make more sales, you have to give in the beginning Cheap or FREE offers for all your products for

a period of time. Let's say, 2 months.

After that, if any product is going well, for sure you will get good review for it. Giving it for free will not harm but

will be beneficial for you for the long run to open the road for that product.

To get more success, try to study the marketing tricks and tactics.  

BAD IDEA, The discussion is about Freelancer, nothing to do with products. Please stay on topic
 
honest_knave:

"Rich" is a very subjective term with a heavy geographical slant.

Freelance coding, at the going rates in the Freelance section, would almost certainly put you below minimum wage in my country. You'd probably make more money asking, "do you want fries with that?". And you'd get a free meal at the end of your shift too 


I certainly could not get rich with the normal rates in the freelance section. I do it to supplement my income and to keep my brain active. Most of my neighbours here in Thailand earn less than $10 per day, so they could be relatively well off if they were able to code. They all consider me to be "rich" but that is nothing to do with what I do. It is simply because I am a westerner. They have this absurd idea that all westerners are rich. Mind you most westerners that they see throw money around like the idiots that they are. Many come here, hook up with a prostitute and buy them a house and car etc. They get kicked out when their money runs out.



 
I can earn many Usd/month with my product but The discussion is about Freelancer, nothing to do with my products or other product. Please stay on topic
 

Freelancer Millionaire :-)
 
Sabil Yudifera Daeng Pattah:
up
Please do not make meaningless posts just to bring your topic to the top of the list
 
Keith Watford:
Please do not make meaningless posts just to bring your topic to the top of the list
ok sorry
12
New comment