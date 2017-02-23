shift chart more than default state !
|Move the triangle
trader92:
Hello
How can i shift chart from the end more than of default state ? (shift end of the chart from right border!)
Thanks so much
Hello
How can i shift chart from the end more than of default state ? (shift end of the chart from right border!)
Thanks so much
click on it and drag left/right
but no more than the end on your picture above
Thanks whroeder1 and Mohammad Soubra
trader92:
How can I shift chart from the end more than of default state ?
How can I shift chart from the end more than of default state ?
ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_SHIFT, 1);
ChartSetDouble(0, CHART_SHIFT_SIZE, 35);
ChartSetDouble(0, CHART_SHIFT_SIZE, 35);
Chart Properties - Chart Constants - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
- docs.mql4.com
Chart Properties - Chart Constants - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
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How can i shift chart from the end more than of default state ? (shift end of the chart from right border!)
Thanks so much