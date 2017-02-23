shift chart more than default state !

New comment
 
Hello

How can i shift chart from the end more than of default state ? (shift end of the chart from right border!)



 



Thanks so much
 
Move the triangle

 
trader92:
Hello

How can i shift chart from the end more than of default state ? (shift end of the chart from right border!)



 



Thanks so much

click on it and drag left/right

but no more than the end on your picture above

 
Thanks whroeder1 and Mohammad Soubra
 
trader92:
 
How can I shift chart from the end more than of default state ?

   ChartSetInteger(0, CHART_SHIFT, 1);
   ChartSetDouble(0, CHART_SHIFT_SIZE, 35);
Chart Properties - Chart Constants - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
Chart Properties - Chart Constants - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
Chart Properties - Chart Constants - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
New comment