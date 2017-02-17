Help me Please
I am very new to forex trading. Is there anyone who can help me make money through it?
- How can I define Colour change
- Help on RSI please.
- Transfer object to a new chart and get string from user
Sure, there are a lot of people. How much money are you able to lose (make)?
And this thread may help - New to forex trading voluntarily help appreciated
Open a demo account, learn how to trade then wait until you see 6 profitable months. That will make you ready for a real battle :)
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