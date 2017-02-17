Help me Please

New comment
 
I am very new to forex trading. Is there anyone who can help me make money through it?
 
Sure, there are a lot of people. How much money are you able to lose (make)?
 
And this thread may help - New to forex trading voluntarily help appreciated
 
Open a demo account, learn how to trade then wait until you see 6 profitable months. That will make you ready for a real battle :) 
New comment