What you think of EURUSD tomorrow?

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  • 83% (10)
  • 0% (0)
  • 17% (2)
Total voters: 12
 
 

 

 

 

I'm bullish on EURO

I've decided to price it at around 1.09 to 1.10 

 
Cuong Truong:

I'm bullish on EURO

I've decided to price it at around 1.09 to 1.10 

I am sure what you mean is not only tomorrow

I see it will be about 1.07 or 1.0715 then resistance 

But generally, it is bearish ;) 

 
It depends on the next tweet of D. J. Trump.
 
Carl Schreiber:
It depends on the next tweet of D. J. Trump.

hahaha


Mainly it is Bearish

but if the price stayed above 1.0577 after the London session and before the NY then it could move to 1.0633 , 1.07 or 1.0715

the opposite is, if the price between the London session and NY is under 1.0577 then is could move to 1.0545 , 1.0489 or even lower

 

the above sentiment from FXCM 

 
Mohammad Soubra:

hahaha


Mainly it is Bearish

but if the price stayed above 1.0577 after the London session and before the NY then it could move to 1.0633 , 1.07 or 1.0715

the opposite is, if the price between the London session and NY is under 1.0577 then is could move to 1.0545 , 1.0489 or even lower

 

the above sentiment from FXCM 

 
Don't believe small bullish movements, definitely bearish :) 
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