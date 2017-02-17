What you think of EURUSD tomorrow?
I'm bullish on EURO
I've decided to price it at around 1.09 to 1.10
I'm bullish on EURO
I've decided to price it at around 1.09 to 1.10
I see it will be about 1.07 or 1.0715 then resistance
But generally, it is bearish ;)
It depends on the next tweet of D. J. Trump.
hahaha
Mainly it is Bearish
but if the price stayed above 1.0577 after the London session and before the NY then it could move to 1.0633 , 1.07 or 1.0715
the opposite is, if the price between the London session and NY is under 1.0577 then is could move to 1.0545 , 1.0489 or even lower
the above sentiment from FXCM
hahaha
Mainly it is Bearish
but if the price stayed above 1.0577 after the London session and before the NY then it could move to 1.0633 , 1.07 or 1.0715
the opposite is, if the price between the London session and NY is under 1.0577 then is could move to 1.0545 , 1.0489 or even lower
the above sentiment from FXCM
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