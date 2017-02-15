Having trouble creating a signal from iPhone using MT4

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I created an investor password yet it's still giving me an account authorisation error. Any tips on ways to fix this? 
 

You mean, you are getting an error trying to register your account as a signal to MQL5?

Have you put correctly: account number, investor password and broker server (that's important too)?

What exactly do you try to do over your iPhone? 

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You mean, you are getting an error trying to register your account as a signal to MQL5?

Have you put correctly: account number, investor password and broker server (that's important too)?

What exactly do you try to do over your iPhone? 

I made an investor password and put in the account number and broker server. For some reason it's not establishing a connection and giving me the error that authorisation failed. 
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You mean, you are getting an error trying to register your account as a signal to MQL5?

Have you put correctly: account number, investor password and broker server (that's important too)?

What exactly do you try to do over your iPhone? 

I'm trying to operate the signal account from my iPhone. 
 

You have to put:

Login: account number

Password: investor password

Broker: type in your broker's server 


 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You have to put:

Login: account number

Password: investor password

Broker: type in your broker's server 


I did.  "Authorization failed. Please check trading account data." was the result. 
 
Cody Lee:
I did.  "Authorization failed. Please check trading account data." was the result. 

So, something must be wrong, try to reset your investor password and try again.

If it says authorization failed, the MQL5 system cannot find your account data. 

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

So, something must be wrong, try to reset your investor password and try again.

If it says authorization failed, the MQL5 system cannot find your account data. 

I reset my investor password and got the same message. I'll reset it using MT4 on the computer and see if that works. 
 
Cody Lee:
I reset my investor password and got the same message. I'll reset it using MT4 on the computer and see if that works. 
Yes, try on your computer, maybe its not that easy through your iPhone.
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