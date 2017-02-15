Having trouble creating a signal from iPhone using MT4
- Change Investor Password on My Signal
- Must an EA trade to become signal provider?
- Cant register account as a signal
You mean, you are getting an error trying to register your account as a signal to MQL5?
Have you put correctly: account number, investor password and broker server (that's important too)?
What exactly do you try to do over your iPhone?
You mean, you are getting an error trying to register your account as a signal to MQL5?
Have you put correctly: account number, investor password and broker server (that's important too)?
What exactly do you try to do over your iPhone?
You mean, you are getting an error trying to register your account as a signal to MQL5?
Have you put correctly: account number, investor password and broker server (that's important too)?
What exactly do you try to do over your iPhone?
You have to put:
Login: account number
Password: investor password
Broker: type in your broker's server
I did. "Authorization failed. Please check trading account data." was the result.
So, something must be wrong, try to reset your investor password and try again.
If it says authorization failed, the MQL5 system cannot find your account data.
So, something must be wrong, try to reset your investor password and try again.
If it says authorization failed, the MQL5 system cannot find your account data.
I reset my investor password and got the same message. I'll reset it using MT4 on the computer and see if that works.
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