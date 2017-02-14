EA removed after MT4 updates

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Hi,

It happened twice after MT4 updates when MT4 get restart EA removed from chart, what I can do in this situation?

Thanks for help
 
Deevog:
Hi,

It happened twice after MT4 updates when MT4 get restart EA removed from chart, what I can do in this situation?

Thanks for help

You have to report this problem to the service desk

 
1) mt4-topics belong to the thread at the bottom of this page.

2) open the source code in the editor and compile it - may be that's the problem.
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