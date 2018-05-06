uninit reason 9
To me it looks that the EA Mark closes itself - do you have the source code?
If you don't want them removed, don't close the terminal, (or the chart.)
Uninitialization Reason Codes - Named Constants - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
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REASON_CLOSE
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9
Terminal has been closed
Uninitialization Reason Codes - Named Constants - Standard Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL4 Reference
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Expert removes on restart how to solve this in MT4 ?