Problem with variables not created - page 2
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{
Print("GrabWeb() called");
string cookie=NULL,headers;
char post[],result[];
int res;
ResetLastError();
res=WebRequest("GET",URL,cookie,NULL,5000,post,0,result,headers);
if(res==-1)Print(ErrorDescription(GetLastError()));
printf("WebRequest=%i result=%s",res,CharArrayToString(result));
return(CharArrayToString(result));
}
Why datetime? it's should be value... so double???
No, not for GlobalVariableSet() - when in doubt, check the documentation https://docs.mql4.com/globals/globalvariableset
2017.02.14 13:12:04.814 My-Indicator_EA_v5 EURUSD,H1: initialized
2017.02.14 13:12:04.736 My-Indicator_EA_v5 EURUSD,H1: Outlook has been refreshed!
2017.02.14 13:12:04.736 My-Indicator_EA_v5 EURUSD,H1: WebRequest=-1 result=
2017.02.14 13:12:04.736 My-Indicator_EA_v5 EURUSD,H1: function is not confirmed
2017.02.14 13:12:04.736 My-Indicator_EA_v5 EURUSD,H1: GrabWeb() called
2017.02.14 13:12:04.733 My-Indicator_EA_v5 EURUSD,H1: EA account verified
2017.02.14 13:12:04.660 Expert My-Indicator_EA_v5 EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
I have added the url into expert tab:
2017.02.14 13:12:04.814 My-Indicator_EA_v5 EURUSD,H1: initialized
2017.02.14 13:12:04.736 My-Indicator_EA_v5 EURUSD,H1: Outlook has been refreshed!
2017.02.14 13:12:04.736 My-Indicator_EA_v5 EURUSD,H1: WebRequest=-1 result=
2017.02.14 13:12:04.736 My-Indicator_EA_v5 EURUSD,H1: function is not confirmed
2017.02.14 13:12:04.736 My-Indicator_EA_v5 EURUSD,H1: GrabWeb() called
2017.02.14 13:12:04.733 My-Indicator_EA_v5 EURUSD,H1: EA account verified
2017.02.14 13:12:04.660 Expert My-Indicator_EA_v5 EURUSD,H1: loaded successfully
I have added the url into expert tab:
There is your issue - that is an error code (4060):
Get rid of the "s" in https i.e.
Edit - could have saved a lot of time. I've just re-read your first post more carefully:
Also it prints: Function is not confirmed.
https://docs.mql4.com/common/webrequest
A bit hard to understand for me:
https://docs.mql4.com/common/webrequest
There is your issue - that is an error code (4060):
Get rid of the "s" in https i.e.
: )
Edit:
Why at work it must work without "s" and it works at home with "s" ???
I should I put both url to be 100% fine???
Thank you very much.
It works without "s"
: )
Thank you very much.
Note to self: I should read the first post more carefully next time
Glad you got it sorted!
Note to self: I should read the first post more carefully next time
I have edited last comment.
It works without "s"
: )
Edit:
Why at work it must work without "s" and it works at home with "s" ???
I should I put both url to be 100% fine???
Thank you very much.
Perhaps double-check when you get home the setting.
They should be an exact match.