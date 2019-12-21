Crossed out user name on some active signals
signalfollower:User was banned (by moderator, or it is automatic ban by the system for spam).
Example: from user to user
What does it mean, when a user name changes from normal display to crossed out display?
Example: from user to user
Banned user will see the reason of the banning on the top right corner of the page.
Sergey Golubev:Ah, thank you very much for your quick replay!
User was banned (by moderator, or it is automatic ban by the system for spam).
Banned user will see the reason of the banning on the top right corner of the page.
User was banned (by moderator, or it is automatic ban by the system for spam).
Banned user will see the reason of the banning on the top right corner of the page.
I was planning on buying an EA from a member whose name is crossed out.
1] can I still buy EA's at MQL from the member?
2] will I be able to get EA support from the member at MQL?
FXFund:1) yes
2] will I be able to get EA support from the member at MQL?
I was planning on buying an EA from a member whose name is crossed out.
1] can I still buy EA's at MQL from the member?
2] will I be able to get EA support from the member at MQL?
2) i think - not (but I am not sure..)
Thanks Sergey.
Can a crossed name mean temporary ban? Or is it permanent?
FXFund:
Can a crossed name mean temporary ban? Or is it permanent?
Thanks Sergey.
Can a crossed name mean temporary ban? Or is it permanent?
It means - ban (permanent or temporary).
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What does it mean, when a user name changes from normal display to crossed out display?
Example: from user to user