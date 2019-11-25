What is meaning of cross line on the name? disappeared or account deleted?
sometimes I found the user name has cross line on, what does it mean?
they may be silenced/banned i think
they may be silenced/banned i think
oh I see. Thanks Kenneth. Lucky that I did not buy the EA. The author was talking to me friday night and to discuss his newly developed EA in the market. Then no response and account name with cross line today. So poor if I had bought the EA
oh I see. Thanks Kenneth. Lucky that I did not buy the EA. The author was talking to me friday night and to discuss his newly developed EA in the market. Then no response and account name with cross line today. So poor if I had bought the EA
if that's so you are the lucky one then...well note what i wrote 'they may be silenced/banned i think'
If any moderator reads this they might confirm if that's the case
Thanks Keith, so I would have lost money if I bought the EA then. Of course, to consumer, we have no way to figure out it's temporarily banned or permanently.
If the EA was still for sale, you can still buy it and you will receive it. Even if it is withdrawn from the market afterwards, you will still have the activations.
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sometimes I found the user name has cross line on, what does it mean?