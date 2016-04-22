name crossed over
what does it mean if someones name crossed over with a line?
Breakout
or
crossover
kralleo:its means the member has been blocked or temporary suspended due to breaking of community rules.
what does it mean if someones name crossed over with a line?
what does it mean if someones name crossed over with a line?
kralleo:Temporary Ban, Due to Rules Broken,
what does it mean if someones name crossed over with a line?
what does it mean if someones name crossed over with a line?
Khurram Mustafa:Temporary maybe
Temporary Ban, Due to Rules Broken,
Temporary Ban, Due to Rules Broken,
Alain Verleyen:Oops, its mean some one faced permanent :D
Temporary maybe
Temporary maybe
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