name crossed over

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what does it mean if someones name crossed over with a line?
 

Breakout

or

crossover 

 
kralleo:
what does it mean if someones name crossed over with a line?
its means the member has been blocked or temporary suspended due to breaking of community rules. 
 
kralleo:
what does it mean if someones name crossed over with a line?
Temporary Ban, Due to Rules Broken, 
 
Khurram Mustafa:
Temporary Ban, Due to Rules Broken, 
Temporary maybe
 
Alain Verleyen:
Temporary maybe
Oops, its mean some one faced permanent :D
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