OBJProp_Back or Chart Foreground any ideas or OBJProp_RAY
Thehallster: Trouble is Im trying to add a Data Panel to the left hand side here in the screen shot. And Using OBJPROP_Back I can get this to sit in front of the Chart in the Foreground but my Fib Scale is drawing over it.Draw your fibs, then draw your panel with a background rectangle. See my GUI: Indicators: 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' Forum - Page 5
whroeder1:
Draw your fibs, then draw your panel with a background rectangle. See my GUI: Indicators: 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' Forum - Page 5
Draw your fibs, then draw your panel with a background rectangle. See my GUI: Indicators: 'Money Manager Graphic Tool' indicator by 'takycard' Forum - Page 5
Hi Roeder,
Thats cool but I think the issue is that because my Indicator re-draws the fibs dynamically so when a new high is set etc or when the old High or low drops out of the Bars Back range it re-draws all that happens is the lines draw over the rectangle again.
Like really i should perhaps make the Fib Indicator draw the rectangle label on window-redraw or something but then it makes it a bit of a mess as its only required to view data of the EA
any other workarounds you can think of? I heard of someone creating like extensions to layers to multiple layer images by naming them or assigning a class to them or something but no code to support it
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Ive got a bit of a problem with a combination of EA and indicators.
EA works fine and so does the indicator but im just working on some detail surrounding the way it displays.
I was hoping to add some Dashboard style manual buttons to my EA so a user could choose if they wanted the Alert to AutoTrade or Alert so they could manually place the trade instead.
But while working on this I was just looking at my Fib Scale Drawing indicator and I have it set using OBJPROP_RAY TRUE
This gives it the Trail along the chart the whole way rather than drawing it in front of the current bar.
Trouble is Im trying to add a Data Panel to the left hand side here in the screen shot. And Using OBJPROP_Back I can get this to sit in front of the Chart in the Foreground but my Fib Scale is drawing over it.
Any Suggestions would be great as Id like to get this tidied up causing me bother at the moment over something that feels so simple!